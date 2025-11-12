Physical: Asia: Meet 8 top-performing athletes who left their mark on the game

Physical: Asia cast member from Team Japan, Nonoka Ozaki (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia released on Netflix with the world's top athletes performing in the severely difficult and gruesome physical challenges that required endurance, will-power, grit, resilience, and perseverance.

The athletes have represented their nations, and that added to the pressure of carrying and taking forward their national pride, trying their best not to let their national flags get removed from the Olympic-style competition.

The competition got fierce with each passing challenge, making it difficult to survive with all the teams, with some world-class icons and some lesser-known underdogs trying their best to compete in Physical: Asia.

However, some athletes took it to their hearts to not give up, in spite of the pain, exhaustion, and fear, which helped them push beyond boundaries, leading their team to victory and surviving the eliminations, and went on to create unforgettable moments in the game.

Here are the 8 athletes of Physical: Asia who stole the spotlight with their exceptional performances

1. Yun Sung-Bin's dominance in Territory Conquest

Yun Sung-bin, who is also known as Iron Man from Namhae, South Korea, displayed exceptional strength and power in the Territory Conquest challenge.

It took place on a massive, custom-built dune with 1,200 tonnes of sand, where contestants had to fight to occupy circular platforms.

During that challenge, he completely isolated Japanese swimmer Katsumi Nakamura by lifting him off his feet and carrying him away from the objective platform.

Building an athletic foundation around speed and power before moving towards skeleton racing around age 18, with about 1.78 m height and weighing roughly around 92–93 kg, he formed an aura of dominance in the game.

2. Team Thailand's James Rusameekae Fagerlund

James Rusameekae Fagerlund is a 39-year-old actor, boxer, and former volleyball professional from Thailand who instantly got the spotlight on Physical: Asia as he made a dramatic entrance in a robe and black heels.

Although his professionalism was questioned, the half-Thai, half-Senegalese athlete soon silenced doubts about his abilities.

He is also known as Thai King Kong for his strength, which was clearly proved when he dominated the Shipwreck Challenge in Physical: Asia, where he singlehandedly carried 50-kg wooden crates on his back, winning the respect of Team Korea’s captain, Kim Dong-hyun, while others got tired out.

Apart from his physical abilities, James’s charisma also stood out, especially through witty, humorous remarks like:

I’m not afraid of anything. Korea might have kimchi, but Thailand’s got som tam. Korea might have Korean Air, but we’ve got Thai Airways. And sure, you gave us Blackpink’s Jisoo, but we gave you Blackpink’s Lisa. We’re practically equals, so I say let’s go.

Later, a two-versus-two Death Match saw him and kickboxing champion Superbon defeat legends Manny Pacquiao and Ray Querubin.

3. Team Philippines' Mark Mugen's exceptional endurance

The 37-year-old MMA fighter and Sambo gold medallist Mark “Mugen” Striegl’s endurance during the hanging endurance challenge, representing the Philippines against South Korea and Australia, was a standout performance in Physical: Asia.

He suspended himself in the air for an incredible two hours and 43 minutes, saving Team Philippines from elimination while maintaining a straight poker face despite the excruciating pain so his teammates wouldn’t worry.

4. Nefise Karatay’s slide

Nefise Karatay is Türkiye’s 25-year-old former national hurdles champion and two-time Survivor Türkiye competitor, who brought explosive athleticism and razor-sharp instincts to Physical: Asia, turning one of the show’s most chaotic moments into an instant highlight.

Known for her speed and composure under pressure, her fight during the Territory Conquest challenge took the spotlight, where everyone was wrestling to dominate in the centre mound while Nefise was locked in a contest in the periphery.

However, in the final seconds of the round, she made a split-second decision to execute a flawless slide into the ring just as the buzzer sounded, clinching victory for Team Türkiye against Team Australia.

5. Nonoka Ozaki’s wrestling dominance

Team Japan's Nonoka Ozaki is a 22-year-old two-time world champion and 2024 Olympic bronze medallist in freestyle wrestling.

The challenge was narrowed down to a one-on-one face-off with Korea’s CrossFit powerhouse Choi Seung-yeon, where Ozaki’s technical skills took over.

She displayed exceptional strength and technique with a powerful takedown that sent Choi off the platform first with flawless timing and control, surprising everyone on Physical: Asia.

6. Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir’s air glide

Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, who is a 37-year-old Mongolian acrobat, contortionist, and actor who performs in Canadian contemporary circus Cirque du Soleil’s Kooza and Crystal shows, surprised everyone on Physical: Asia with his agility and control.

Though smaller than most competitors, the contortionist and hand-balancing expert dominated the Shipwreck Transportation Challenge, where he glided effortlessly in the air on the zip line as he transported 50-kg crates while others clearly struggled.

His rope and ring skills made him nearly unbeatable in the Team Representative quest​​​​​, so much so that others began copying his technique.

7. Fina Phillippe’s fight

Fina Phillippe is Indonesia’s presenter and Brazilian jiu-jitsu athlete who became one of Physical: Asia’s standout athletes through sheer heart and grit.

Fina turned heads during the Death Match elimination, where she faced one of the toughest challenges of the season, yet entered with fire in her eyes, fueled by teammate Glenn Victor’s injury.

She was paired with male bodybuilder teammate Igedz against two elite male Japanese athletes, namely, baseball player Yoshio Itoi, and swimmer Katsumi Nakamura.

The physical mismatch was obvious, but her determination was visible, which led her to refuse to be intimidated by the odds stacked against her.

She used her jiu-jitsu training, fighting strategically, controlling positions, and defending with precision even under immense pressure.

8. Dom Tomato’s parkour precision

Australia’s world-renowned parkour athlete, Dom “Tomato” Di Tommaso, brought his trademark precision to Physical: Asia, turning agility into art.

Known globally for his daring rooftop jumps and fluid parkour style, Dom's standout performance in Physical: Asia came during the Pillar Vaulting challenge, where others hesitated between jumps, but Dom immediately recognized his strengths and brought them to his advantage.

He formed a counting sequence with calm focus: kong, step, step, lazy, around, and moved through the pillar with rhythm and speed, displaying technical efficiency, outperforming his competitors in Physical: Asia.

He grabbed the flag ahead of the field, eventually winning the challenge when his teammates erupted into a chant of Tomato! Tomato! Tomato!, creating one of the most delightful celebrations and memorable moments of the Netflix show.

