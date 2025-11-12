Physical: Asia - Which players are competing in Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay?

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

In Physical: Asia Quest 4, titled “Battle Rope Relay,” four teams compete in a two-round endurance relay.

Each team selects three players who take turns whipping battle ropes to hit a sensor, with the top two teams from Round 1 advancing to Round 2.

The team that records the highest count in the final round advances directly to Quest 5.

The teams that participated in this stage include Team Australia, Team Mongolia, Team Korea, and Team Japan, each represented by three chosen players for the endurance challenge.

Detailed overview of players and teams competing in Physical: Asia Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay

Quest 4 format and rules

Quest 4 features a structured endurance relay that tests stamina and consistency.

In the first round, all four teams perform by alternating among three selected players who continuously strike a sensor using battle ropes.

The score of each team is given by the total amount of hits they get. The two teams with the greatest totals move on to Round 2, where the same process is repeated under the same rules.

The team with the highest score in this round gets a ticket to Quest 5.

The other three teams are taken to the next level, called the Death Match, where it will be decided which team will be eliminated from the contest.

Team lineups for the Battle Rope Relay

Each team entered Quest 4 with three designated players chosen to compete in the Battle Rope Relay.

Team Australia chose to take the challenge of endurance and sent Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams as their representatives.

Team Mongolia put forward the names of Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, and Dulguun Enkhbat for the relay.

The players representing Team Korea were Yun Sung-bin, Choi Seung-yeon, and Jang Eun-sil.

On the other hand, Team Japan's lineup included Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, and Yushin Okami.

The above-mentioned line-ups decided which players would perform the physically exhausting relay on behalf of their teams.

Round 1 and Round 2 results

The first round of Quest 4 recorded the following results: Australia placed first with a score of 1,336, followed by Japan with 1,194, Mongolia with 1,143, and Korea with 763.

Based on these scores, Australia and Japan advanced to the second round.

In Round 2, both teams repeated the endurance relay under the same structure. Japan placed first with a score of 1,116, while Australia followed with 961.

Japan’s consistent performance allowed the team to secure the overall win for Quest 4, earning an automatic advancement to Quest 5.

No eliminations were made at this stage, but the other three teams were directed to the next Death Match for another round of competition.

Advancing teams and Death Match participants

With Team Japan confirmed as the Quest 4 winner, the focus shifted to the upcoming Death Match, designated as Quest 4.5 and titled “Pillar Push.”

This challenge required teams to push a 1,200-kilogram pillar for 100 laps, with the last team to complete the task facing elimination.

A key rule stated that competitors from the Battle Rope Relay were not permitted to join the Death Match, prompting each team to assign new representatives.

Team Australia selected Alexandra Milne, Dom Tomato, and Katelin van Zyl. Team Mongolia chose Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, Adiyasuren Amarsaikhan, and Khandsuren Gantogtokh.

Team Korea was represented by Kim Dong-hyun, Amotti, and Kim Min-jae.

Physical: Asia Part 3 concluded after the events of the Battle Rope Relay and the setup for the Pillar Push, with the results of the Death Match scheduled to be revealed in Part 4, releasing on November 18.

