Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao leaves Physical: Asia — Team Philippines introduces his replacement

Manny Pacquiao from Physical: Asia (Image via Getty)

Physical: Asia returned with episodes 5 and 6 on November 4, 2025. In episode 5, titled Mysterious Village, Team Philippines’ captain and legendary boxer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao took his leave from the competition series, citing “another obligation” in his home country as the reason.



“I wanted to take a moment and apologize to everyone. I have to leave the competition and return to the Philippines, because of another obligation in my home country,” Manny said.



The boxer led a team that comprised Justin Conveney, Lara Lorraine Dean Liwanag, Mark Mugen, Ray Jefferson Querubin, and Robyn Lauren Brown.

An International Boxing Hall of Famer, Manny’s entry into the competition was celebrated by the athletes from other countries.

They shook his hands and appreciated his contribution to the world of sports when he first arrived on the show with his group. Consequently, they were surprised to see Team Philippines enter the arena without Manny at the end of episode 5.

After Manny left the show, he was replaced by CrossFit athlete Justin Hernandez. However, the role of Team Captain was given to Justin Conveney.

What did Manny Pacquiao say about his exit from Physical: Asia?







Team Philippines was one of the four teams at the bottom of the leaderboard after the shipwreck transportation task.

To survive elimination, they had to compete in Death Match, where they were up against Thailand.

In a game of five rounds, Team Philippines managed to win three and send Thailand packing.

However, before they could move on to the next rounds, their Team Captain, Manny, announced his exit.

While speaking to the cameras, Manny expressed his feelings about his sudden exit from the competition series.



“I wanted to take a moment and apologize to everyone. I have to leave the competition and return to the Philippines, because of another obligation in my home country. Also, I just want to apologize to my team. We came here with one goal. To show the capacity and capability of Team Philippines. I really wanted to win the challenges,” he said.



The Physical: Asia star continued:



“I’m just wondering what we’re going to do for the next challenge. That’s been my mindset, you know? Just, ‘Keep on going, no matter what.’ So, like, it’s hard. It’s hard when… I’m disappointed. But I’m happy that to be part of this season.”



Manny added that as the captain of his team, he was “really proud” to get the opportunity to represent his country.

He also praised the athletes on Team Philippines, saying they were “hard warriors,” because they were born with the ability to “overcome any challenge, no matter what.”

According to him, Team Philippines was strong and had the capability to “overcome anything and achieve victory.”

Who is Manny’s replacement, Justin Hernandez, in Physical: Asia?

Justin Hernandez joined Team Philippines as Manny’s replacement. In his introduction package, he stated that he is the “first and only Filipino CrossFit Games male athlete.”



“Aside from that, I used to do bodybuilding, and I do other sports like triathlons, so you can call me a hybrid athlete,” he added.



As for his entry in Physical: Asia, Justin expressed that he was excited to show everyone why he was the only Filipino CrossFit Games male athlete.

Justin is also a four-time CrossFit Open national titleholder. He faced Team Australia’s Eddie and Team Korea’s Amotti in the ongoing Sack Toss game, part of the Team Representation Match in Physical: Asia.

Viewers will have to tune in on November 11, 2025, to see how he fares against his opponents.

