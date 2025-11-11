Physical: Asia Team Philippines’ Ray Querubin praises Justin Coveney’s ‘jeepney blitz’ strategy in key Territory Conquest challenge

Physical: Asia Team Philippines (Image via Instagram/@netflixph)

Team Philippines’ Ray Jefferson Querubin commended teammate Justin Coveney for his approach during the first challenge of the Netflix series Physical: Asia, the Territory Conquest.

Querubin highlighted Coveney’s strategy as a key factor in the team’s performance during the rounds and overtimes.

The Territory Conquest required teams to control circular mounds while defending against opposing players until only one team remained.

Querubin specifically mentioned Coveney’s plan, the “jeepney blitz,” which involved timing the team’s push to maximize control over the mounds.

According to Querubin, this approach contributed to their success in the initial rounds of the challenge.

Team Philippines executes ‘Jeepney Blitz’ Strategy in Territory Conquest on Physical: Asia

Strategy in the Territory Conquest

In the opening round, teams from Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Turkiye, Mongolia, Japan, and Thailand competed to secure control of the mounds. Coveney instructed Team Philippines to wait while other teams used their energy attempting to control the territory.

“We all know how to latch on. You gotta keep your body tight. You gotta stay low, pretty much push that way. This move is called the jeepney blitz. Let’s keep it Filipino,” Coveney said, as quoted in the episode.

The jeepney blitz involved the entire team forming a compact formation to push opponents off the mound. Coveney and Querubin, the two heaviest members, led the maneuver.

Other teammates, including boxer Manny Pacquiao, MMA fighter Mark “Mugen” Striegl, CrossFit athlete Lara Liwanag, and hurdler Robyn Lauren Brown, followed in designated positions.

Querubin explained in an interview with ABS-CBN,

“The jeepney blitz is effective. Given the size, only Justin and I are large. So technically, I should be at the front to take the physical impact. It is a good strategy given Justin’s rugby background.”

During the first round, Team Philippines executed the jeepney blitz in the final 20 seconds, successfully moving both Team Mongolia and Team Indonesia off the mound.

In the first overtime, the team applied the same tactic in the last 10 seconds, maintaining all members on the mound as the minute ended.

Querubin stated that for the first two rounds, what they hit actually fell, and that all team members got on the "mound."

Coordination in subsequent overtime

In the second overtime, Coveney formed a temporary alliance with Team Mongolia while Teams Korea and Turkiye allied separately.

He implemented a “joint jeepney blitz” with all 12 members of the Philippine-Mongolia group, pushing in the final 20 to 15 seconds.

Querubin noted that while the strategy worked, opposing teams were already aware of their approach after two matches. He added,

“Yeah, we grouped with Mongolia. Turkey and Korea are also grouped. There were many people in the circle. To avoid your team falling, many need to push. I did not notice the time. When you are there, you think about winning, not the clock.”

Stone Totem endurance test

Following the Territory Conquest, Coveney competed alongside Querubin in the Stone Totem Endurance challenge.

Two players from each team supported four 135kg totems back-to-back. Querubin explained the challenge required balance and endurance, with the weight increasing over time; the key focus was "grip strength."

Coveney struggled but maintained his grip while reciting the names of his wife, Hadassah, and children Cillian, Solana, and Jaxson.

He requested Querubin to adjust his weight during the match, and his grip gave out at 9:42. Team Australia ultimately won, with Team Korea in second place.

During the sudden death match in the series, Coveney secured a win for Team Philippines against Thai wrestler Anucha Yospanya by maintaining control of the ball near the goal.

The team advanced to the Team Representative challenges.

As of Episode 7, released on November 11, during the Sack Toss challenge, Team Philippines lost against Korea and Australia, resulting in their elimination from Physical: Asia.

