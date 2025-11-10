"I'm an innocent problem": Josh Brolin reveals how he struggles to keep 'Knives Out' details to himself

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 08: Josh Brolin attends the 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery' opening gala during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 08, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI)

Keeping secrets isn’t easy, especially when you’re part of one of the most talked-about movie franchises in Hollywood. Josh Brolin, known for his commanding roles in films like Avengers: Infinity War and No Country for Old Men, has found himself in a new kind of challenge while working on Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. The actor recently opened up about his struggles to avoid leaking spoilers during a lighthearted interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he’s an “innocent problem” when it comes to keeping plot details under wraps.

“I'm always the problem”: Josh Brolin admits he can’t stop talking about Knives Out

During his chat with Entertainment Tonight, Josh Brolin was asked what audiences could expect from Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. His response was both guarded and playful:

“That’s under lock and key. And I don’t know why,” he joked.

The actor recalled how even an innocent comment about a paparazzi photo stirred trouble.

“They had a paparazzi shot of, like, different characters, and then I mentioned something, and then they go, ‘We don’t want anybody to know who you are.’ I go, ‘It’s already a paparazzi shot.’”

Laughing at his own tendency to overshare, Brolin embraced the label of “problem child” given by the interviewer.

“I’m always the problem! Whatever I do, I’m always the problem. I’m the problem outside the movie. I’m a problem in this movie. I’m a problem,” he said, before clarifying that he’s more of an “innocent problem” than a troublemaker.

His excitement for Knives Out is clearly hard to contain. Before ending his short and entertaining conversation, the actor also praised the cast and creative team, expressing admiration for Rian Johnson’s writing and direction.

Everything we know about Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery so far

The third chapter in Rian Johnson’s celebrated whodunit saga, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, continues the adventures of Detective Benoit Blanc, portrayed by Daniel Craig. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025 and will see a limited theatrical release on November 26 in the United States, before streaming globally on Netflix on December 12.

Set in a quiet upstate New York parish, the story centers on a charismatic priest named Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, played by Josh Brolin, whose congregation is shaken by a shocking death. As Blanc investigates, he becomes entangled in a case that weaves together faith, morality, and deceit in what Johnson calls Blanc’s “most personal journey yet.”

Apart from Craig and Brolin, the cast list for the film also includes Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Josh O’Connor, Thomas Haden Church, and Daryl McCormack. According to early buzz, the film returns to the classic murder-mystery roots of the original Knives Out, blending gothic visuals, dark humor, and Johnson’s signature commentary on human nature.

In one standout line from the trailer, Blanc declares:

“This was dressed as a miracle — it’s just a murder. And I solve murders.”

That line alone promises a more introspective, yet equally thrilling, chapter in the Knives Out saga.

While Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery remains shrouded in secrecy, Josh Brolin’s playful confessions give fans something to enjoy while waiting for the film’s release. His self-described “innocent problem” attitude shows just how passionate he is about the project — and how difficult it can be to keep quiet when you’re part of one of Hollywood’s smartest and most stylish franchises.

With Daniel Craig back as Benoit Blanc, a powerhouse supporting cast, and Rian Johnson once again crafting an intricate web of mystery and wit, the third Knives Out film is shaping up to be one of 2025’s biggest cinematic events. If Brolin’s excitement is any indication, audiences are in for a story so compelling that even the cast can’t help but talk about it — just maybe not until after the credits roll.