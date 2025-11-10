Netflix to add 3 major stars to the upcoming Ginny & Georgia season 4 series

Ali Skovbye will appear as Rainn in Ginny & Georgia season 4 (Image via Instagram/@ ali.skovbye)

Netflix just revealed three major new cast members - Ali Skovbye, Kataem O’Connor and Sunny Mabrey for Ginny & Georgia season 4. Filming started in Toronto in October 2025. The show created by Sarah Lampert follows Georgia Miller, played by Brianne Howey and her daughter Ginny, played by Antonia Gentry, as they try to start over in a small town while running from a dark past.

The main cast also includes Felix Mallard as Marcus, Sara Waisglass as Max, Scott Porter as Paul Randolph, Diesel La Torraca as Austin, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Katie Douglas as Abby, Chelsea Clark as Norah and Nathan Mitchell as Zion.

Season 3 ended with Georgia free after her kids framed Gil for murder. The family is now broke. Georgia is pregnant and doesn’t know if Paul or Joe is the father. Strange things are happening that point to her past coming back.

Season 4 theme is “Cycles and Origins.” Release is expected mid to late 2026, only on Netflix.

Ginny & Georgia season 4: Meet the new faces joining Wellsbury

Ali Skovbye plays Rainn. She was young Tully in Firefly Lane. Rainn will shake up the friend group.

Kataem O’Connor takes the role of Isaiah. He starred in 40 Acres and The Way Home. Isaiah brings new tension and connects to the show’s bigger story.

Sunny Mabrey joins as Daisy. You know her from The Night Agent and Gotham Knights. Daisy has the same name as Georgia’s mother, so expect family secrets to explode.

All three are recurring roles. They start filming now and will stay through early 2026.

Creator Sarah Lampert says season 4 is about cycles and origins. Georgia finally goes to therapy. Flashbacks will show her abusive childhood. Her mom and stepdad may appear.

Ginny fights not to become like her mom. Austin deals with what he did to his dad. The baby daddy question is still being decided in the writers' room.

These actors fit the vibe. Skovbye handles heavy emotions. O’Connor plays conflict well. Mabrey is great at complicated characters. Fans think Daisy will unlock Georgia’s full backstory.

What happened in last season and what to expect in season 4

Season 3 focused on Georgia’s murder trial. The whole country watched. Ginny and Austin lied and were blackmailed to save her. Georgia walked free, but the family broke apart.

Gil is in prison. He might try to get out. The Millers have no money left and Georgia got pregnant after the trial ended. Ginny called her out in the finale.

Now the show asks if they can change or if history repeats. Georgia wants to be better, but old habits die hard. Strange events hint that someone is watching them.

The new cast pushes these questions. Rain affects the teens. Isaiah ties into past secrets. Daisy could be the key to Georgia’s trauma.

The Official synopsis for season 4 reads-

“Georgia Miller has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin, well … This season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?”

All three seasons of Ginny & Georgia are streaming now on Netflix and season 4 is expected to arrive in 2026.

