The Chair Company episode 5 ending explained: Did Ron find Ken Tucker?

The Chair Company episode 5 begins with Ron’s search for a board member of the Red Ball Market Global, Ken Tucker. In the previous episode, we see Ron’s personal details being leaked, and he received random calls from modeling agencies. With that, Ron’s backstory was a major part of the previous episode, where we saw how his business plan, Jeep Tours, failed and affected Ron both emotionally and mentally.

Trosper made a big discovery in the Tecca case. Tecca has been hiding and smuggling Thebaine inside the hydraulic levers of their chairs. That’s why Steven’s job at Tecca involved taking apart and putting back the chair parts while being naked. The funny part is that Steven was the only one who was naked. The other workers weren’t.

Later, Steven explained he worked naked because he thought it was a company rule. But then he found out that only he was doing it, and the person he thought was his boss was actually his own employee pretending to be the boss to prank him.

Who is Ken Tucker?

Ken Tucker was initially assumed to be the boss of Tecca, whom Steven saw when he worked there for four days. Turns out he was a model for the company. Ken Tucker’s face is used in a bar matching game. So, Ken isn’t real; he’s just an actor, and the company, Red Ball Market Global, might be fake, too (possibly a shell company).

Also, the mystery revolving around the scream that was heard in the very first episode of The Chair Company at the Tecca warehouse was Steven’s. He was planning revenge against the guy who pretended to be his boss and made him work naked. He tried to steal his poop after he flushed it, then put it back on his desk. But amidst his weird yet disgusting revenge, he hurt his hand in the pipes while trying to grab the poop, making him scream.

Also, Ron’s theory about the hydraulic lever seems to be wrong. Or maybe someone is tricking him. Steven says that Tecca chairs actually have hydraulic levers, which means Tecca can’t be hiding drugs in that hollow space.

Mike, who was busy playing the arcade game, wins and learns about the real Ken Tucker. When he wins, he gets to see the credits of the game and discovers something big: Ken Tucker’s real name is Oliver Probblo. This means “Ken” isn’t a real businessman but an actor named Oliver Probblo who posed for fake company photos.

Ron and Mike meet Oliver Probblo in The Chair Company episode 5

Ron and his family even shifted from Natalie’s and Tara’s place. Soon after, Mike informs Ron that he has found where they can find Ken Tucker (Oliver Probblo). He cleverly “made up a fake reason” to his boss, claiming he needed to be at the demolition site the next day for work. But in reality, that’s just a cover-up; his real plan is to leave from there with Mike and meet Oliver.

At the bar, Ron and Mike meet Oliver. Oliver’s photo is being used on a fake company’s website, where he’s falsely listed as a board director.

Ron shows him a photo being used by a company called RBMG, and Oliver says it was taken during a “Life of the Party” class by a woman named Maggie S. He offers to share her email from his iPad, which is kept at his home.

Before that, chaos breaks out at the bar, leading to a fight. Soon after, the angry people from the bar follow Oliver to his place. Oliver had paid the coke dealer with fake money, and in revenge, the dealer took his iPad, the one with Maggie S.’s email. Ron chases after him but ends up getting knocked down.

During the chase, Ron lands in another bizarre situation. A stranger in a basement room, caught cheating, forces Ron at gunpoint to kiss the woman and make a fake “kissing video” to cover up his affair. The man thinks Ron is a spy sent by his wife. If that video leaks, Ron’s personal life could be in danger.

The dealer eventually knocks Ron unconscious, and he ends up in the hospital. There aren’t many new updates about Tecca in The Chair Company episode 5, but Mike decides to join Ron’s investigation, even refusing payment, saying he wants to help on his own, towards the end of the episode.