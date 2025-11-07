What made Olivia Rodrigo lash out at the White House? Pop star voices fury in a rare political outburst

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Olivia Rodrigo has slammed the White House and the Department of Homeland Security for using her song All American B***** as background music for their collaborative video posted on November 4, 2025.

In the clip, ICE officials are detaining people of colour. The video’s caption encourages undocumented immigrants in the US to leave or face the consequences of their continued stay:

"LEAVE NOW and self-deport using the CBP Home app. If you don’t, you will face the consequences."

The lyrics to Olivia Rodrigo’s All American B**** song play in the background:

"All the time/ I'm grateful all the time/ I'm sexy and I'm kind/ I'm pretty when I cry/ Oh, all the time/ I'm grateful all the time/ (Grateful all the fu***** time) I'm sexy and I'm kind/ I'm pretty when I cry,"

Rodrigo expressed her displeasure in the comments:

“Don’t ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.”

The singer’s comment no longer appears under the post.

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe”: Homeland Security spokesperson reportedly replies to Olivia Rodrigo

According to a report by the Mirror US on November 7, 2025, a spokesperson for Homeland Security referenced Rodrigo’s All American B**** in a response to the singer’s comment under the organization’s post on Instagram:

“America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice.”

Olivia Rodrigo had previously condemned ICE’s raid on illegal immigrants in LA:

"I've lived in LA my whole life, and I'm deeply upset about these violent deportations of my neighbours under the current administration. LA simply wouldn't exist without immigrants."

She added:

"Treating hardworking community members with such little respect, empathy, and due process is awful. I stand with the beautiful, diverse community of Los Angeles and with immigrants all across America. I stand for our right to freedom of speech and freedom to protest.”

Jess Glynne, who sang the track Hold My Hand used in the Jet2Goliday advert, which went viral on TikTok, also called out the White House for using the track for a deportation post.

Glynne wrote;

“This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity — never about division or hate.”

