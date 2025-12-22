Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge call it quits after two years together

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE (L-R) Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF25/WireImage for Vanity Fair)

Singer Olivia Rodrigo and actor Louis Partridge have ended their relationship after dating for more than two years as reports confirmed on December 21, 2025.

The news first broke via British outlet The Sun, citing a source close to the couple who said the split occurred a few weeks earlier following a difficult period. The insider told The Sun-

“They made such a lovely couple so people who know them were shocked when they heard. It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now.”

Friends of the pair were reportedly shocked as they were seen as a strong couple.

Rodrigo was reportedly emotional while discussing the breakup at singer Lily Allen’s holiday party in London. The source added:

“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it. Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”

No official statements have come from Rodrigo or Partridge. Representatives for both declined to comment when contacted by media outlets.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge: Who are they and how their relationship started?

Olivia Rodrigo is a 22-year-old Filipino-American singer and songwriter who exploded onto the scene with her 2021 debut album Sour featuring heartbreak hits like Drivers License and Good 4 U.

Her 2023 follow-up Guts, earned multiple Grammys and showcased her raw and confessional style. She headlined major festivals in 2025 including Glastonbury.

Louis Partridge, also 22, is a British actor best known for playing Viscount Tewkesbury in the Enola Holmes films on Netflix alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

He starred in Apple TV+’s Disclaimer and has upcoming roles including in Netflix’s House of Guinness. Partridge gained attention for his fashion sense and grounded demeanor amid rising fame.

Both rose to prominence as teens and share a similar age and experience navigating young stardom.

The couple met through mutual friends in 2023. They were first spotted together in London around Halloween that October- sparking rumors. By December, photos of them kissing in New York confirmed the romance.

They kept things relatively private but showed support publicly: Partridge attended Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour shows including her 2025 Glastonbury headline set while Rodrigo joined him for his Disclaimer red carpet debut at the 2024 Venice Film Festival.

They also appeared together at events like Wimbledon and the Grammys in 2025.

In interviews earlier in 2025, Partridge spoke positively telling Variety he could handle being called-

“Mr. Olivia Rodrigo” and that they were “very happy.”

What is the reason for Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s breakup?

Media reports from insiders point to a “rough” few weeks for the couple leading to a mutual decision for space. No dramatic cause has been revealed. The timing follows a high-profile year for both with Rodrigo’s tours and festival headlines and Partridge’s film promotions.

Fans speculate the split could inspire new music from Rodrigo known for turning personal experiences into hits; many predict her third album will draw from this.

The end of this young Hollywood romance highlights the pressures of fame at 22.

Both continue focusing on careers- Rodrigo on potential new music and Partridge on upcoming roles.

Olivia Rodrigo's albums Sour and Guts are available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, with concert specials on platforms like Netflix.

Louis Partridge's Enola Holmes films stream on Netflix; Disclaimer is on Apple TV+.

