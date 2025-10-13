"I am not gonna say too much”: The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Wendy takes a dig at Stacey

The Real Housewives of Potomac (Image via Bravo)

The newest episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac is high on drama as cast members Stacey and Wendy sat for a heartfelt conversation. Stacey seemingly confided in Wendy, saying that Ashley had invited her over but started shouting at her while confronting her about some receipts.

However, the conversation soon took an unexpected turn after Stacey announced her plans to launch her own brand of cannabis. Wendy Osefo has been a part of Bravo's Real Housewives of Potomac since 2020. Her husband, Eddie, has often appeared on the television show. He is an attorney and also the founder of the cannabis brand, Happy Eddie. The pair recently garnered attention following a reported arrest amid several alleged claims.

Wendy soon noticed a ring on her finger when she asked if she was engaged. Stacey announced that she is back with her husband, much to Wendy’s surprise. As the big confession took Wendy aback, she later said in the confessional video,

"I am not gonna say too much”

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Stacey Rusch makes a shocking announcement

It seems like Stacey Rusch is making some big revelations to Wendy, as she revealed that she is launching a new cannabis brand. The television alum also talked about making things work with her partner.

“Getting in this business had nothing to do with you or Eddie.”

Wendy was quick to point out that Stacey had been in the business before she joined the group. However, she said that she wished Stacey nothing but success while also pointing out that whatever Gizelle said was true after all. However, Wendy was in her cheerful spirits and even joked about whether Stacey was pregnant or not.

Wendy Osefo and her husband, Eddie Osefo, were arrested on fraud charges in Maryland

In a shocking turn of events, The Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo and husband Eddie Osefo were arrested in Westminster on Thursday. As per E! News, the television pair has been charged with seven felonies for allegedly providing false information in excess of $300.

Eddie is reportedly facing as many as 18 charges, including nine felonies for allegedly providing false information in excess of $300. This arrest comes a little over a month after RHOP costar Karen Huger was released from prison early after she served six months in prison for a DUI arrest.

However, A spokesperson for the reality television star has issued a statement, saying that Wendy and her husband are back home and the family is in good spirits. The spokesperson further stated,

“They are grateful for the outpouring of concern and support from friends, fans, and colleagues. The Osefos, alongside their legal team, look forward to their day in court,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “At this time, they respectfully ask for privacy as they focus on their family and the legal process ahead."

Watch all the episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac airing on Sundays at 8/7c.