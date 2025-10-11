The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (October 13 to October 17, 2025)

A still from The Bold and The Beautiful (Images via Facebook/TheBoldAndTheBeautiful)

Spoilers for the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from October 13 to October 17, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic for the residents of Los Angeles, and several interesting plot points will be explored and unraveled.

Steffy Forrester’s time to come back to the city will arrive soon and Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes will make sure to put their plans in place to keep her unaware of the fact that Luna Nozawa was alive and well. Spoilers reveal that they would pledge to wait until Luna is arrested to break the news to Steffy.

Meanwhile, Katie Logan will end up contacting Doctor Bridget Forrester, and she will perform a paternity test on Luna’s baby to determine its paternity. Will Spencer and his girlfriend, Electra Forrester, will also end up being caught up in this fiasco. In addition to these developments, Deacon Sharpe, Sheila Sharpe’s husband and the owner of the restaurant II Giardino, will receive counselling sessions from Taylor Hayes, and both of them will also end up emotionally bonding with each other.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from October 13 to October 17, 2025

1) Steffy Forrester will be kept unaware of the events surrounding Luna Nozawa after Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes plan to keep her out of the mess until Luna is arrested and is put behind bars

In the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from October 13 to October 17, 2025, Steffy Forrester will make preparations to return to Los Angeles to her family. However, with Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes both concerned with the presence of Luna Nozawa running loose in the city and causing havoc, they would jointly make the decision not to let Steffy know about Luna. Spoilers reveal that they would decide to wait until Luna is arrested to let Steffy know. Steffy will feel betrayed once she does find out.

2) Katie Logan will call for Doctor Bridget Forrester and ask her to perform a paternity test on Luna’s unborn child, and Will Spencer and Electra Forrester will get involved in the process as well

Spoilers for the upcoming episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful reveal that Katie Logan will arrange for Doctor Bridget Forrester to come and meet with Luna Nozawa and conduct a paternity test on her unborn child to confirm who the father is. The test might name Will Spencer as the father of her child and that would potentially create a lot of issues between Will and his girlfriend, Electra Forrester.

3) Taylor Hayes and Deacon Sharpe will emotionally bond after she provides him with counselling sessions to cope

In the upcoming week’s episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Taylor Hayes will continue to give Deacon Sharpe counselling sessions to help him cope with the recent turmoil in his life surrounding Sheila Sharpe and Luna Nozawa. However, the two of them would emotionally bond with each other and get romantically closer to each other as well, and Deacon would gravitate towards her.

Fans can watch the show on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

