The Bold and the Beautiful weekly preview sees Deacon torn between Sheila and Taylor, and Bridget reveals Luna’s paternity results

Sheila, Deacon, Taylor and Bridget from The Bold and the Beautiful

Suspense grows on The Bold and the Beautiful as the Forresters and the Spencers await the paternity test results during the week of October 13, 2025. The results threaten to be life-altering for Will and Electra. Meanwhile, Poppy learns the news of her daughter’s survival. Elsewhere, Deacon leans more on his psychiatrist shunning his wife.

The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill Spencer trying to contain the harm already done by the triple murderess. As his wife shot down the idea of doing away with Luna, the tycoon arranged for a paternity test to confirm the Spencer connection with Luna’s baby.

Meanwhile, the culprit landed at her father’s clinic and declared her pregnancy. Jolted by finding Luna alive, Finn was taken aback to learn about her current status in the Spencer mansion. While he charged Bill about keeping the culprit at his house, Ridge and Taylor arrived for the same reason. As Ridge threatened to call the cops on Luna, Bill requested a small window for a paternity test.

The long-running CBS daily soap also witnessed Electra and Will struggling to keep their romance alive in the wake of Luna’s psychotic actions.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Sheila catches her husband in questionable situation

Recently, Deacon learned about Luna’s survival from his son, Deke, and confronted his wife. As Sheila reluctantly revealed the truth, Deacon freaked out at his wife’s lies and secrets. In response, he rushed to Dr. Taylor and asked for counselling. He opened up about the lack of trust in his marriage to a compassionate Taylor.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila will likely discover Deacon at Taylor’s place. She may peep in to find Deacon hugging Taylor as he begs for help. In response, she may ask him to come home to her as she needs her husband. However, Deacon will likely need more time to trust her again. As such, he may refuse to reconcile.

The plot will find Deacon turning to his psychiatrist for more than professional help. Whether that will bring out the villain in Sheila again remains to be seen.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Bridget holds the answer to Will’s future

Friday, October 10, 2025, saw Bridget explain the process of the non-invasive paternity test to both Will and Luna before taking samples from each. As she put the test in action, the Spencers continued to rant about Luna’s deeds. As Will declared his love for Electra again, he had his girlfriend with him for support.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that the test results will be out soon during the week of October 13, 2025. All the concerned people will likely be eager to know the answers as Bridget reveals the test results. If Will is not the father of the baby, Bill and Ridge will ensure that Luna lands in the prison.

However, if Will is announced to be the father, as Luna claims, Bill may want to keep tabs on his future grandchild. In such a scenario, Bill will prefer to keep Luna a hostage till the baby’s birth. He may find himself clashing with his longtime rival, Ridge Forrester, who will prefer to hand over the criminal to the police, to keep Steffy safe.

Finn may be tied to this dilemma since he will want to ensure Steffy’s safety and lock up Luna. At the same time, he will want a safe delivery for his grandchild and ensure the baby’s health as a doctor. Luna’s story arc promises to bring twisting emotions to the soap’s plot.

Other story arcs in the upcoming episodes of B&B include Poppy’s reaction to Luna’s situation and Deke’s new career. Tune in to CBS every weekday to catch the drama surrounding the paternity test results on The Bold and the Beautiful.