“You're a liar”: Love Island Australia alum Boston slams Mick in the villa

Love Island Australia (Image via 9Now)

Love Island Australia alum Boston recently took a dig at Mick. After being dumped from the villa, Boston admitted that she was not surprised that Mick did not choose to couple up with her. However, Mick later explained what made him take the decision.

Boston further pointed out that the decision did hurt her given how the pair shared a “small kiss the night prior.” It seems like their friendship was not enough as Mick chose to couple up with new bombshell Emma which led to Boston’s elimination. Boston expressed her anger at Mick as she said,

“You're a liar, game-player and we all see it."

Love Island Australia alum Boston called Mick out on his decision

When Boston slammed Mick on how quickly he switched and chose someone else, Mick was quick to respond and say that he could not look past them being just friends. However, Boston responded, saying,

"You f--king dog, You open up to me last night and now you've got a new girl today. I think I humbled him enough at the Firepit, I have no regrets at all," she smiled. "I came in on smoke, left on smoke."

She also talked about how she felt while declaring that she will never talk to Mick again. While Boston was in tears, the people in the villa were shocked by Mick's decision.

Show host Sophie Monk calls the villa “a mess”

The show host Sophie Monk gathered the contestants and said:

“Listen I am going to be honest. This villa is a mess. Tonight, it will be cleaned up. There are currently six couples in the villa. The first six people to leave the villa were day one islanders. Every single bombshell is still in this villa. But tonight we are flipping the power, so the power to pick and to clean up this mess sits with the six islanders that were here the longest.”

In an unexpected turn of events, Isabel Vella was sent home by the superfans, however, Connor Deighton did not hesitate and shocked everyone as he decided to leave the villa as well. As the pair found a strong romantic connection in the Villa, Connor was seemingly not ready to say goodbye to Isabel. Sophie Monk told Connor,

"You know that never in the history of Love Island Australia has anyone ever left with someone."

Howver, it seemed like Connor was sure enough about his decision and decided to leave afterall. In an interview to 9Entertainment, Isabel said,

"In that moment … he was like, ‘I don’t give a f— about the show',". That bold move, she explained, “showed more authenticity about his personality and about our relationship … it just confirmed that everything I’ve been feeling is real.”

