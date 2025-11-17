Tom Cruise shares the dance floor with Debbie Allen at an event honoring her ahead of the Governors Awards

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen joined in a lively celebration ahead of receiving their honorary Oscars (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen participated in a festive celebration before their honorary Oscar reception by dancing at a Los Angeles-based special event. The Debbie Allen Dance Academy hosted the event on November 15, just a day before they were set to be honored at the 2025 Governors Awards.

Tom Cruise dancing last night at the Governors Awards.

pic.twitter.com/ApiGdEqQ1A — Oscar Race (@TheOscarRace) November 17, 2025

Cruise and Allen performed together at the event while they laughed and smiled as they maintained their energetic dance moves.

D-Nice recorded a dance moment between Cruise and Allen through his Instagram post, which showed them standing face-to-face while enjoying the energetic music. He wrote,

"Last night was a vibe! I kept the vibes flowing as we celebrated @therealdebbieallen in a major way. @tomcruise is invited to the barbecue!"

The official Debbie Allen Dance Company uploaded a video that showed Cruise and Allen performing to Cameo's "Candy" and Maze & Frankie Beverly's "Before I Let Go."

The accompanying caption reflected the emotion behind the night, stating,

"What an honor it was to celebrate @therealdebbieallen last night. As she prepares to receive her Honorary Oscar from the Academy, recognizing her extraordinary legacy in film, we gathered to reflect on the brilliance, courage and passion she continues to pour into the world."

Academy honors Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, and Wynn Thomas at Governors Awards

Cruise and Allen are two of the four individuals being honored with Academy Honorary Awards on November 16. They’ll be recognized along with Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas.

The Academy announced these honorees in June, celebrating their impact on the entertainment world.

In its announcement, Academy President Janet Yang shared the significance of their achievements, saying,

"This year’s Governors Awards will celebrate four legendary individuals whose extraordinary careers and commitment to our filmmaking community continue to leave a lasting impact."

Yang noted the broader impact of all four honorees, adding,

"The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize these brilliant artists. Debbie Allen is a trailblazing choreographer and actor, whose work has captivated generations and crossed genres. Tom Cruise’s incredible commitment to our filmmaking community, to the theatrical experience, and to the stunts community has inspired us all.