“I thought it was AI”: Baltimore police Department Commissioner Richard Worley shocked as police officer caught on viral video trying to run down civilian

Baltimore Police Department suspends an officer for apparently trying to run down a civilian [Representational Image] (Image via Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

A Baltimore police officer recently made headlines after apparently attempting to mow down a civilian. According to CBS News, the Maryland cop was identified as Robert A. Parks, who has been with the department since 2020.

A viral TikTok video captured the officer’s actions, showing him arguing with a civilian before entering his vehicle. Within a few seconds, the situation escalates as Parks chases an individual in his car and almost hits him. The video continues showing the officer trying to run down the person.

While speaking with CBS News, Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Richard Worley expressed his shock:

“First, I saw it, I thought it was AI, I honestly did.”

NEW: Baltimore police officer suspended after apparently trying to run over a civilian before crashing into a house.



Baltimore City's police commissioner, Richard Worley says the video was so bizarre he thought it was AI.



“First, I saw it, I thought it was AI, I honestly did. I… pic.twitter.com/oiVUkXh6Dd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 1, 2025

Worley added:

“I thought, because you can do so many things with AI. We had to make sure the video was real.”

Commissioner Worley asserted that the Baltimore PD doesn’t want its officers to do what Officer Parks did and remarked, “[it’s] definitely not what we've been training them to do.” He revealed that Robert A. Parks has been suspended, a fact previously confirmed by the department on social media. Worley said:

“The best thing we can do is what we've been doing, which is be transparent. We saw it. We don't like it. We did something about it. We suspended the officer, and we're going to hold the officer accountable for his actions.”

Baltimore PD Commissioner’s reaction to the incident also made its way to X, with the viral clip of the incident. Many have criticized Officer Parks for his actions, as depicted in the TikTok video.

Internet users slam Baltimore police officer for apparently trying to mow down an individual

Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) posted Commissioner Worley’s statement along with the viral clip of the incident, capturing Parks chasing down a person. The video sparked outrage against the Baltimore police officer, with many labeling his actions as “attempted murder” and questioning his suspension.

“Pretty sure the cop should be arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and attempted murder. If this was a civilian these would be the standards,” a user stated.

“So, attempted murder? Attempted vehicular homicide? What're we talking about here?,” another user questioned.

“Suspended!? If anyone else did that, they would be arrested immediately and charged with attempted murder. Thats insane…,” one user tweeted.

“How is that not an attempted murder in the first 10 seconds of the video?,” another one asked.

Baltimore PD has yet to confirm whether Officer Parks has been charged with anything. In a statement on Wednesday, October 29, the department acknowledged the incident and revealed that an internal affairs investigation is underway. Baltimore PD confirmed that Officer Parks’ “police powers have been suspended,” while his body-worn camera is under review.

The department quoted Police Commissioner Richard Worley, who said:

“What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming. This is not how we expect our officers to behave and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department.”

Commissioner Worley further said:

“Our department continues to work hard to rebuild trust and change the narrative of our department and our city. We remain committed to holding officers accountable for their actions and continuing the work of rebuilding trust with our community.”

In another post on Friday, October 31, the department clarified that the officer’s police powers were suspended, implying that he is working in an administrative role and is still receiving his pay. Baltimore PD stated that Parks can neither carry a firearm nor a badge nor wear a uniform.

The suspension will seemingly remain in effect until the internal affairs investigation is concluded, following which the police chief will terminate the officer’s employment if he is convicted of a felony.