Kae Bradshaw GoFundMe donations surge, raise over $74000 for family of TikTok star dead at 29 following cancer battle

Kae Bradshaw (Image via Instagram/@repdaverdade)

Just days after the 29-year-old Kae Bradshaw died, a GoFundMe fundraising campaign launched to benefit the family of the TikTok influencer has raised more than $74,000. The social media influencer shared her journey fighting stage 4 cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive bile duct cancer, before passing away on the morning of October 27 among family.

Bradshaw, who embarked on her TikTok journey with over 100,000 followers, established a reputation for her honesty and boldness in sharing her health debilities.

She shared videos and posts that welcomed her audience as she processed hardships and achieved moments of hope while raising awareness for a rare form of cancer that mainly affects the bile ducts attached to the liver and gallbladder and small intestine.

Sad day...😞



Kae Bradshaw has passed away from her fight with Cancer. This young lady was such a beautiful soul.



Here is Syd, who also is documenting her Cancer journey, speaking about how the loss has affected her.



TikTok accounts:

@kaebradshaww

@sydtowle



The Bradshaw… pic.twitter.com/saJtzjzlUB — Jimmy Falk5 (@JimmyFalk_55) October 29, 2025

The Mayo Clinic notes that cholangiocarcinoma typically occurs in individuals over the age of 50, but individuals of any age can be diagnosed. The GoFundMe page, called “Help Kae and Family Through This Tough Battle,” was set up for medical expenses and ongoing treatment planning.

After Kae passed away, the fundraising became about helping support her husband and family through any emotional and financial difficulties to come. The campaign has raised over $74,000 and is approaching its goal of $80,000.

"If you can’t donate, sharing this page or keeping us in your prayers and thoughts means just as much. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for your love, support, and kindness during the hardest chapter of our lives," Kae Bradshaw wrote.

Kae Bradshaw's final message before her passing as tributes pour in

In her last TikTok post, shared shortly before her death, Kae thanked her supporters and discussed her hopes for the future. She explained her husband made sacrifices, as he sold his truck and his boat to help with medical and living expenses, and she set up the GoFundMe campaign to ease some of his financial responsibilities.

"My husband has been by my side since day one—he's stayed with me every single night I’ve been in the hospital and somehow managed to juggle two jobs on top of that... I really want to take some of that stress off his shoulders so he can focus on just being here with me," she said.

Her husband, Austin Bradshaw, shared the news of her death in a video posted to her TikTok account. He said, while choking back tears, "She was not in pain, and she was not alone. She was surrounded by love throughout her entire journey." He thanked her followers for their support, saying strangers' kindness to them was comforting in their darkest days.

Across social media, condolences and messages of remembrance have begun circulating. Reality television star Tamra Judge wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet girl. So sorry for your loss, Austin.” Kae’s father in law, Mark Bradshaw, honored her on Instagram.

Kae Bradshaw’s strength has motivated a legion of people, transforming her own struggle into a platform for raising awareness and compassion. As donations steadily continue to rise, her story, a reminder of our mortality, illustrates the power of community support.