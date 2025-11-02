What did Tectone say about Asmongold’s claims of Mizkif’s community brigading Reddit?

Streamer and content creator Asmongold ignited a debate within the Twitch sphere when he leveled accusations at fellow streamer Mizkif, alleging the use of view‑bots and the coordination of Reddit brigades to skew perception. In his comments, Asmongold insisted that Mizkif deliberately taps into these tactics to puff up his viewership figures and paint a picture of himself across channels.

He also echoed the sentiments of streamers Sodapoppin, Finn and NMP, who had previously hinted that the Emiru podcast episode they put out was artificially propped up by bots supposedly hired by Mizkif. The allegations have ignited a fierce back‑and‑forth among fans and creators, underscoring worry over the surge of engagement and the way reputations are being managed in the streaming sphere.

Tectone backs Asmongold's claims about Mizkif's Reddit brigading, calling it a long-known issue among streamers Streamer Tectone jumped into the Mizkif situation, backing up what Asmongold said before about Reddit mobs. Tectone took to his X account and said this kind of thing's been quietly known across streamers since a long time - basically the general vibe is for around three years now. In his words: "Hey it's that thing I've been saying for 3 years that I got sh*t for. This is how the common consensus." What he said stirred things further, highlighting how fan groups online can twist opinions, especially on sites like Reddit.

What did Asmongold claim?

Popular Twitch personality Asmongold lately chimed in on the drama around streamer Mizkif, claiming he pushed his fans to swarm Reddit threads supporting him. On a recent streaming, he pointed out how odd it was that Mizkif seems way more liked in some corners of the internet - even though most places roast him - and figured that it likely points to organized fan activity.

He tossed in that pulling off stunts like this might not work so well now, considering where Mizkif stands today, which fired up fresh talk among streamers about clout, perception games, and who’s really shaping online narratives. In his words:

"He brigades... his community bridges like crazy..now I feel like it’s gonna be hard to do that considering situation..how else do u explain why there is such a disproportionate viewpoint..in small area..but all larger areas are hyper negative."

