Who was Carlos Manzo? Tributes pour in as Uruapan mayor trends on X following execution

Carlos Manzo, Uruapan mayor, was reportedly assassinated during the city's Festival of Candles (Image via Facebook/Carlos Manzo)

A gunman killed Carlos Manzo, the mayor of Uruapan, Mexico, on Saturday, November 1. The politician was at the city's Festival of Candles when the suspect fatally shot him. The Mexican government’s Security Cabinet (Gabinete de Seguridad de México) confirmed in an X post (translated from Spanish):

“Two individuals involved in the incident were detained, and one of the assailants lost his life.”

The government account also added:

“The authorities of @GobMichoacan [Government of the State of Michoacán] and the Security Cabinet are securing the area and maintaining supervisory patrols to ensure the safety of the population. This crime will not go unpunished.”

Derivado de una agresión ocurrida esta tarde en el centro de Uruapan, Michoacán, donde lamentablemente perdió la vida el presidente municipal Carlos Manzo, fueron detenidas dos personas involucradas en los hechos y uno de los agresores perdió la vida.



Las autoridades del… — Gabinete de Seguridad de México (@GabSeguridadMX) November 2, 2025

For those unaware, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodríguez served as Uruapan’s mayor – described by some outlets as municipal president – for over a year. According to Cambio de Michoacán, he won the election in June of last year.

The outlet noted that Carlos, also known as "El del Sombrero" (the one with the hat), was the first-ever independent mayor of Uruapan. Manzo was sworn in as the municipal president on September 1, 2024.

Earlier this year, in September, Carlos celebrated the first anniversary of his tenure and thanked Uruapan for electing him, reaffirming his commitment to developing the city. He added (translated from Spanish):

“Neither the attacks, nor the slander, nor the threats nor the dirty war of our political opponents have been able to bring us down nor will they succeed. Some opponents got caught in the pit of defeat and the helplessness of mediocrity while we are stronger, more loved and more blessed everyday.”

Before winning the mayoral race, Manzo served as the Morena party deputy, per El Financiero. He also served as an auditor in Michoacán for the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS).

According to El Financiero, El del Sombrero was an alumnus of Western Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESO). He had a degree in Political Science and Public Management.

Internet users and political figures pay tribute to the late Uruapan mayor Carlos Manzo

Hours after his assassination during the Festival of Candles, netizens remembered el del Sombrero on X. Marko Cortés, former National Action Party president, who currently serves as a Deputy of the Congress of the Union representing Michoacán, condemned the violence and wrote (translated from Spanish):

“I condemn the cowardly attack in which the municipal president of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo, lost his life.This incident reflects the serious security crisis that the country is experiencing and the lack of results from the federal and state governments.”

Cortés added:

“My solidarity with his family and with the people of Uruapan.”

Alfredo Ramírez Bedolla, Michoacán Governor, tweeted:

“We strongly condemn the cowardly attack in which the mayor of Uruapan, Carlos Manzo, lost his life. Two people have been arrested and one was killed in connection with the attack. The Secretary of Public Security, Juan Carlos Oseguera Cortés, and the National Guard are in the municipality coordinating security efforts.”

Emmanuel Reyes, another Mexican politician, shared his sadness over the news of the attack against his friend, Carlos Manzo. He described the Uruapan mayor as a “hard-working, principled man,” who had “a deep love for his land.” Reyes tweeted:

“I deeply regret these acts of violence that wound Michoacán. Violence can never be the answer. We demand justice and an immediate investigation into these deplorable events.”

Jorge Álvarez Máynez, a former deputy, tweeted:

“We condemn the attack just suffered by the mayor of Uruapan, Michoacán, Carlos Manzo. We have made public and institutional calls for @GobiernoMX [the Mexican government] to reinforce his security in light of the threats he has received for his direct fight against organized crime.”

Apart from the political figures, other users also paid tribute to Carlos Manzo.

“Thank you for defending Mexico, Carlos Manzo. Your name will not be forgotten. 'There are more of us who are good.' :(,” a user remembered Carlos.

“QEPD Carlos Manzo 💔Hoy perdimos a un gran líder y una voz con sentido común,” another user wrote.

“Let the world know of Carlos Manzo and his courage. Let his name transcend in the history of Mexico,” one user tweeted.

Carlos Manzo was pretty vocal against the drug cartels and advocated strict action against the criminals. According to El Financiero, the Uruapan mayor also sought intervention from the President of Mexico and the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection in September against organized crime-related violence.