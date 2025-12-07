Who won The Streamer Awards 2025?

Darren Jason Watkins Jr./IShowSpeed (Image via Getty)

Created by QTCinderella, a live streamer, YouTuber, podcast host, baker, singer, and interior designer, The Streamer Awards is an annual event that celebrates the heights reached by the live-streaming industry. Oriented towards streamers and fans, it also seeks to democratize award shows by allowing fans to weigh in on the selection and finalization process.

With 37 categories of cover, the work that led to the final event began on October 25th, 2025. Nominations to all categories were submitted by fans till November 8, following which 5 names were shortlisted from each category. The winners were finally chosen through voting, with fans getting 70% weightage on their votes and panelists 30%.

The most prestigious category, The Streamer of the Year 2025, was won by the young YouTuber, iShowSpeed, which does not come as a shock within the community at all. With over 40 million subscribers on YouTube and a similar number of followers on Instagram, he is undoubtedly a name to reckon with in the industry.

All about iShowSpeed winning Streamer of the Year 2025

IShowSpeed won “Streamer of the Year” award after being nominated alongside ExtraEmily, JasonTheWeen, KaiCenat, and plaqueboymax in the category at The Streamer Awards 2025. He took to the stage to deliver a heartfelt speech that went:

"Thank y'all so much. You know I started this five years ago when I was 15 and now I'm 20 now. And I fell in love with this when I was at a very young age. And I just love it. Really loved streaming, you know, and I'm gonna keep it going. Still got a lot of gas in the tank. Next year is gonna be a hell of a crazy year as well. And it's gonna be more crazy... Hey shut up man. Now look, I love y'all so much. Appreciate everybody, you already know it's Speed here, here go the backflip y'all."

Who is iShowSpeed

Born Darren Jason Watkins Jr. in Cincinnati, IShowSpeed began streaming in 2016 as a young gamer, but his career surged in 2021 when he shifted to high-energy, reaction-driven content that attracted millions. By 2022, his YouTube channel had passed 10 million subscribers, boosted by viral moments like barking at opponents and dramatic meltdowns that became memes. Despite Twitch bans for edgy behavior, Speed thrived on YouTube, where he now has over 46 million subscribers and a massive following on Instagram and TikTok.

In 2025, his career reached new heights. In February, he co-captained a team in Qatar’s Match for Hope 2025. In March, he played in the Sidemen Charity Match at Wembley, scoring his first goal, and toured China and Mongolia, where state media praised his positive interactions with fans. His Europe Tour Part 2 marked his return to Twitch after four years, streaming across 14 countries with over 300,000 concurrent viewers. He later launched “Speed Does America,” covering 25 states in 35 days.

Speed’s athletic pursuits also grew. John Cena praised his talent, while Speed trained with WWE stars and made major appearances, including the 2025 Royal Rumble. He now hints at an Africa tour during AFCON 2026 and future ventures in the Middle East.

