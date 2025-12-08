What happened to Zach Ertz during the Commanders game? Complete details explored as tight end carted off amid concerns of a torn ACL

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 30: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders looks on after the NFL game against the Denver Broncos at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz suffered a serious knee injury during the team’s 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, raising major concerns about a possible torn ACL. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed after the game that the initial signs point toward a significant injury, with further evaluation scheduled for Monday.

Praying for Zach Ertzpic.twitter.com/F6Q9cXLG00 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 7, 2025

“Early signs say a serious injury,” Quinn said, adding that imaging would determine the exact extent of the damage.

The injury occurred with 2:10 remaining in the third quarter on a second-and-11 play. Ertz reached for a pass when he was struck in his right leg by Vikings safety Jay Ward. After the hit, Ertz was unable to apply pressure on the leg and needed assistance to leave the field. Moments later, he was carted to the locker room with a towel over his head and was officially ruled out early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

Zach Ertz later exited the locker room on crutches with visible signs of distress.

Zach Ertz's injury sparks strong reactions from players and coaches

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin said:

“He's one of the linchpins of our team. I ain't going to lie; it was tough for everybody.”

Tight end John Bates also reacted to the situation, saying,

“It breaks my heart when you see a great one like him, an all-time great [get hurt]. He does everything the right way, the way things should be done. He's just a pro's pro.”

Ertz has been one of the most important players that Washington can count on during the season, with 50 receptions, 504 yards and four touchdowns. Only a week ago, he was elevated to the fifth position among tight ends in the NFL with all-time receptions of 825 career catches.

“This guy is one hell of a competitor in every way,” Dan Quinn said. “To see the frustration and emotion with that, all of us are feeling that.”

The Commanders also saw quarterback Jayden Daniels exit the game in the third quarter following an interception. Quinn explained the decision to hold Daniels out, saying,