On Thursday, the FBI detained 34 people, including Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, as part of a sprawling probe into sports gambling and rigged poker schemes allegedly tied to Mafia families.

According to officials, the multi‑state probes, spanning eleven states and involving tens of millions of dollars, unveiled a network of connections. FBI Director Kash Patel called the fraud "mind‑boggling," noting that Rozier’s alleged involvement can be traced back to this year.

NBA forward Terry Rozier arrested in alleged sports‑betting scheme involving insider game data

Authorities say NBA forward Rozier was detained on suspicion of taking part in a sports‑betting racket, while former guard Chauncey Billups now faces charges linked to a mafia‑run poker scheme. Prosecutors allege that Rozier, with co‑conspirators, including ex‑players and a current NBA coach, leveraged inside knowledge of games and player performance to pad their own pockets.

The indictment says the conspirators were paid either a fee or a cut of the winnings in return for sharing the data. The NBA hasn't offered a comment on the case, which trails probes into Rozier and the ongoing scrutiny of former Detroit player Malik Beasley. Rozier ended up in custody Thursday morning after the Heat's season‑opening matchup with the Magic, a game where he was suited up but never actually played.

On Thursday, public‑safety officials rolled out details on the following NBA gambling probe that's been capturing the league's attention. Jim Trusty, the lawyer representing Rozier, reiterated that his client had already been cleared of any misconduct after a 2023 sit‑down with NBA and FBI representatives, ESPN reported.

When the press conference took place, FBI Director Kash Patel and other officials laid out the details. The Brooklyn U.S. Attorney’s Office has launched a prosecution that leans heavily on the precedent set after Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter admitted to tweaking his performance to influence betting outcomes.

Deseret News reported that the March 23, 2023, showdown between the Charlotte Hornets and the New Orleans Pelicans quickly became a talking point when Terry Rozier was forced out. He logged under ten minutes before a foot injury sent him to the bench.

He never returned for the rest of the season, even though Charlotte still had eight games left and was already out of playoff contention. In those minutes, he managed five points, four rebounds, and two assists, from the production he typically posts in a full game.

The decision lit a fuse of frustration among gamblers, leaving them feeling cheated as they accused the sportsbooks of practices around prop bets, those side wagers that hinge on whether a player tops or falls short of a set statistical benchmark, such as points, rebounds, or assists.

