Was Scott Foster arrested? Rumors erupt online following Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier NBA gambling scandal

A social media rumor about NBA referee Scott Foster’s arrest has emerged on social media, after the recent gambling scandal involving prominent figures.

A viral image with an unverified news report claimed that the basketball official was among the arrestees in the recent operation by the FBI.

The social media claim is being attributed to Shams Charania, a notable ESPN correspondent known for his coverage of the NBA. The rumor asserts:

“FBI agents closed in to arrest Scott Foster at 6:00am local time outside his home in Silver Springs, Maryland. Foster is being charged with manipulating game outcomes for most of his 30 year tenure. While being arrested, Foster blurted out, ‘Did Chris Paul put you up to this?!’”

The viral claim about Scott Foster’s arrest is false. The NBA official is not on the list of people that the FBI recently indicted in connection with sports betting, rigged poker games, and money laundering allegations.

While Shams Charania did cover the gambling scandal, he did not report the arrest of Scott Foster.

The claims about the basketball referee went viral due to the unproven past allegations of match-fixing and gambling ties.

Scott Foster faced scrutiny over his alleged connection to an ex-NBA referee convicted in a gambling scandal

In 2007, Tim Donaghy resigned from the National Basketball Association following an FBI probe. The former referee was accused of betting on the games he officiated in over the previous seasons.

Donaghy eventually pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and to transmit gambling information.

Scott Foster, who has been an NBA referee for three decades, also faced scrutiny for his connection. Foster had allegedly called Donaghy 134 times, but there was no evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

Scott did not face any charges or was never arrested. In 2008, he remarked on his links to Donaghy and the subsequent probe (via USA Today):

“I've struggled with this for 18 months. I don't know how I feel, to be honest. The only thing I'd say is that I love being an NBA referee, and what's happened over the last 18 months hasn't been fair.”

During a 2009 interview with the Associated Press, Foster commented on getting an opportunity to speak up:

“I don’t know that I’ve accomplished anything, but I do feel better that I was able to be heard,” Foster said. “I’m still of the opinion that no matter what story’s written — good, bad or indifferent — that if you know me, you know and believe everything I’ve said. And if you don’t, no matter what I say or you write, you’re going to either think I’m a scoundrel or dirty, or you feel I’m not.”

Despite never being charged, Scott Foster has faced accusations from NBA fans and some players due to his controversial decisions. In March 2024, Rudy Gobert made a money gesture towards the referee.

While the player faced a $100,000 fine, Foster gave his reaction during a chat with The Athletic in May 2024:

“I wouldn’t say it offends me, but it definitely affects me, where I go, ‘Wow, man. Like really?’ I mean, come on. That’s not what we are about. You’ve got to be kidding me you think that. I just think that has become a symbol of disrespect, or a way you disrespect an official.”

While Scott Foster hasn’t faced any legal prosecution, two active NBA figures were arrested recently in separate cases.

FBI apprehends Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier in different cases, as a new NBA gambling scandal emerges

The federal agency named 31 defendants in a case involving scheming to rig illegal poker games.

The Portland Trail Blazers head coach, Chauncey Billups, is among the arrestees in the case, which also includes the associates of organized crime families.

At the same time, the FBI revealed in another press release about the arrest of the Miami Heat star, Terry Rozier, in connection with a sports betting and money laundering conspiracy.

After the announcements, the NBA stated that both have been placed on immediate leave from their teams.

Apart from Rozier, former NBA pro Damon Jones is also among the people indicted in the second case.