What is Chauncey Billups' net worth? Shaquille O’Neal calls out NBA coach’s greed amid gambling scandal

Head coach Chauncey Billups of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks during a press conference at Moda Center on July 21, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Amanda Loman/Getty Images)

Chauncey Billups, who is the head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers and a former NBA star, finds himself embroiled in a scandal as part of an FBI probe into allegations of illegal gambling and game-fixing that have rocked the basketball community.

On October 23, 2025, federal law enforcement agencies announced that Billups and Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier were among 30 plus people charged in connection with two gambling operations tied to the mafia.

As of 2025, Celebrity Net Worth estimates Chauncey Billups' net worth at $35 million. Billups earned around $107 million in salary during his playing career, and many millions more through endorsements and other roles after his playing days.

Billups' total career earnings, coaching included, is estimated above $130 million, making him one of the wealthiest retired NBA players of his era.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal conveyed his disappointment and frustration with Chauncey Billups for his alleged involvement in the NBA gambling scandal. He stated that players and coaches are fully aware of the league's strict rules regarding betting and gambling.

O'Neal even asserted that he casually bets in Vegas from time to time, but he has never placed illegal or private bets. He stated that Billups and the others involved knew the risks but elected to put everything on the line.

"But I know Chauncey, I know Damon very well, played with Damon. I don't want to sit up here, but I'm ashamed that those guys will put their families and their careers in jeopardy. Like, that's a saying in the hood, all money ain't good money," Shaquille O'Neal said in a statement.

O'Neal criticized their decisions as reckless and hurtful to themselves and the NBA's reputation in general. He pointed out that the league regularly informs players about the laws, as well as the consequences, of participating in gambling.

Players cannot use the excuse of ignorance. Shaq stated clearly that with their lucrative salaries and established careers, there was no reason to act in such an irresponsible manner. He finished by saying the incident was a colossal lapse of judgment and discipline and called it an example of greed superseding integrity and professionalism in sport.

"So if you're making nine million dollars and you're dealing and certain things like how, how much more do you need, especially, especially if you know you get caught, you can do jail time, lose your career, you know," he added.

More about the gambling allegations against Chauncey Billups, and his legacy within the NBA

Federal prosecutors stated that the case revolves around two illegal activities, one involving insider betting on NBA games and the other involving illicit poker rings, which allegedly used sophisticated cheating technology to cheat people.

Billups and Terry Rozier, a guard with the Miami Heat, were arrested and placed on leave by the NBA while the investigation continues. "The integrity of our game is our highest priority," the NBA said in a statement.

The mafia was allegedly paying Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups to be a “face” to attract high-rollers to rigged poker games with x-rayed tables.



Some players had contact lenses that could read through cards.



Reputed as "Mr. Big Shot," Billups had a distinguished 17-year professional playing career in the National Basketball Association and is now involved in both broadcasting and coaching.

He is perhaps most noted for leading the Detroit Pistons to an NBA Championship in 2004 and winning Finals MVP honors. Over his career, Billups played for several franchises in the league, including the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers, ending in retirement in 2014.

While investigations are underway, fans and officials wait to see if the situation will undermine the integrity of professional basketball. If the allegations are indeed true, it will have long lasting effects, both for the individual and his reputation.