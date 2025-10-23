"WHY continue to waste YOUR time????": Love Is Blind fans react to Kalybriah refusing to marry Edmond at the altar

Edmond from Love Is Blind season 9 (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Love Is Blind season 9 released its long-awaited finale on October 22, 2025, which saw two couples walk down the aisle but leave unmarried.

One such couple was Kalybriah and Edmond, whose engagement did not result in a marriage. It was Kalybriah who ended things with Edmond, citing uncertainty as the reason for her decision to call off their wedding.

Her choice affected Edmond, as he broke down in tears at the altar, saying he was not okay with the turn of events.

Although Kalybriah comforted him by saying that he deserved someone who would be “100%” about him, Edmond feared that the experiment was his best chance of finding himself a partner.

Later, Kalybriah had an emotional breakdown in private, as she felt bad about hurting Edmond’s feelings.

But at the same time, she confessed that her life would be “miserable” if she went through with the wedding.

Love Is Blind fans flocked to X to share their thoughts on Kalybriah’s decision.

While some supported her, others criticized her for dragging things out, claiming she knew things would never work out between her and Edmond.

“KB KNEW she was not going to marry that man….why do that to him but WHY continue to waste YOUR time????” a netizen commented.

Many Love Is Blind viewers felt Kalybriah should have ended her relationship earlier.

“KB knew right from the reveal that she wasn't going to marry that man... just awful of her to drag Edmond to the altar just for screen time. Alini did the same with Anton Smh,” a fan wrote.

“Unpopular opinion but KB should've broken up with Edmond as soon as she got the ick episodes ago because doing at the altar just adds to his rejection trauma and she knew it!!!” another one commented.

“Edmond should never have been on the show, that was a cruel miscalculation on Netflix’s part. And KB should never have made him go through with the wedding just to be publicly dumped. She knew he was too fragile for that,” an X user reacted.

Other Love Is Blind fans supported Kalybriah’s choice.

“kalybriah finally coming to her senses and saying no at the altar. it wasn't even red flags, this was an entire manchild,” a person wrote.

“The fact so many of you are feeling sympathy for Edmond when he just was trying to coerce KB and lacked accountability is concerning. men really got it easy,” another netizen commented.

“I don’t like how yall are turning on KB about waiting to say no at the altar. that’s literally the purpose of the show lmao. You decide if love is blind… at the altar??” a fan posted.

What did Love Is Blind star Kalybriah tell Edmond at the altar

After Edmond and Kalybriah exchanged their vows, the wedding officiant asked the pair if they accepted each other as their lawfully wedded husband and wife.

While Edmond answered in the affirmative, Kalybriah did not.

“You deserve someone that is 100% at the altar, and I’m not 100% right now. And my ‘no’ doesn’t mean that I don’t love you. It doesn’t mean that I don’t accept you,” she explained.

The Love Is Blind star apologized and added that her decision was not easy.

Kalybriah then comforted Edmond, who broke down in tears in her arms, saying he was not okay.

Ultimately, she thanked the male cast member for being “so graceful” and “amazing.” Before parting ways with him, she reminded Edmond that he was “enough” as the person he was.

Kalybriah assured Edmond that her feelings for him were “genuine” and that she would never write him off.

She concluded by calling Edmond “a big stepping stone” in her life, someone she would never forget.

