"It's like training for a marathon": Bon Jovi opens up about upcoming tour, health, surgery and more

CLEVELAND, OHIO - JUNE 08: Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening of the "Bon Jovi Forever" exhibit at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum on June 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Duane Prokop/Getty Images)

Three years after a vocal‑cord surgery, Jon Bon Jovi finally opens up about his return to the stage. The 63‑year‑old rock legend sat down with Savannah Guthrie for a TODAY interview that aired on October 23, the conversation taking place inside Madison Square Garden. That sit‑down, steeped in both nostalgia and anticipation, essentially paved the way for Bon Jovi’s much‑hyped 2026 concert, where he and his band will again play for thousands of fans.

Bon Jovi set to return to the stage with 2026 Forever Tour

Bon Jovi is primed for a return to the stage with the "Forever Tour" slated to kick off in 2026. The itinerary strings together seven shows that hop from New York City to a handful of venues anchored by a four‑night stretch at Madison Square Garden before the trek heads across the Atlantic to the United Kingdom.

In an interview with Savannah, the rock legend said he's confident he can pull off his set night after night, a feat that feels especially striking given the lingering doubts after his 2022 surgery, when it wasn’t clear whether he’d ever be able to sing professionally again. In his words (via Today):

"I think I can confidently say that I can go and do my two and a half hours night after night after night. But I wouldn't do it unless it was that."

Jon Bon Jovi says music is about passion not applause and shares recovery journey

Jon Bon Jovi recently let slip his philosophy on music; he says his concerts are powered by passion and artistry, not by the chase for applause. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reflected that, despite the stream of awards and recognition, his true drive has always been the thrill of creating and performing. He said:

"I'm not that applause junkie. I do it for the joy and I do it for the art. The rest of it is great because I'm good at it. But if you couldn't do it from a place of joy, what's the motivation?... I have other things in my life. It’s what I do. It’s not who I am."

In an update, in the same interview, he disclosed a surgery to stitch up an atrophying cord, a wear‑and‑tear casualty of decades spent on endless tours and soaring through high notes, around the world. He noted that his dominant vocal fold had been shouldering the work, for one, which was gradually deteriorating, and that surgeons had fitted an implant to bolster its strength. In his words (via TODAY):

"The road has been long. It’s been tough. But I persevered."

Reflecting on the ordeal, Bon Jovi calls the recovery a test of endurance. He stresses that sheer determination allowed him to regain his vocal power and continue performing with the same fierce commitment that has marked his legendary career.

And now, Jon Bon Jovi is in the thick of prepping for his "Forever Tour," grinding through rehearsals to claw back the stamina his live shows demand. When setbacks rear their heads and doubt threatens to creep in his determination to get back, his determination to get back under the lights hasn't wavered, buoyed by the backing of his bandmates and a loyal fanbase. He said in the same interview (via TODAY):

"It's like training for a marathon. Anyone can go for a run. Being able to go the distance is a whole different set of commitment. You have to physically, mentally and spiritually be ready to do that again."

Starting July 7, 2026, the tour will showcase songs from Forever (Legendary Edition), including collaborations with Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Avril Lavigne, Bruce Springsteen, and Robbie Williams, and will wrap up on September 4, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London.

Keep reading PRIMETIMER for more informative content!