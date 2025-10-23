Is Nicki Nicole pregnant? Lamine Yamal baby claim debunked as rumors erupt online

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 21: Singer Nicki Nicole holds a Lamine Yamal's jersey at the stands for the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD3 match between FC Barcelona and Olympiacos FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 21, 2025 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pedro Salado/Getty Images)

New unfounded rumors about Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal emerged on social media recently.

Ever since they confirmed their relationship, the celebrity couple has remained a topic of online discussion among fans. A recent claim suggests that the pair is expecting a child together.

The unverified report originated from a Facebook post by the VAR South Africa page. The account with more than 67K followers shared in a post:

“BREAKING NEWS! From Barcelona, ​​Nicki Nicole has confirmed she is PREGNANT with Lamine Yamal…”

VAR South Africa also shared a picture of an ultrasound in a collage with the couple's photos. The Facebook page cited a third-party blog that claimed that Nicki Nicole announced the news on social media, captioning a post:

“Can’t hide it anymore. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Ti Gonzi, another Facebook page with over 280K followers, shared an identical post with a link to the same blog. However, the claims about Nicki Nicole’s pregnancy are false. The Argentine rapper never shared a post about expecting a child with Lamine Yamal. Her most recent Instagram upload is an image carousel, including her pictures with the Barcelona star.

Furthermore, pages like VAR South Africa have gained notoriety for their fake posts with clickbait titles, including fabricated social media reports featuring debunked death hoaxes.

Nicki Nicole and Lamine Yamal confirmed their relationship in August 2025

The Colocao rapper made headlines for her rumored relationship with the FC Barcelona star for quite some time before they went Instagram official. According to People, Yamal posted a picture with Nicki Nicole on August 25, celebrating her 25th birthday.

Later, the artist also posted multiple pictures, without including the one with the soccer player. However, she wrote in the caption (translated from Spanish):

“I continue learning, and as I learn, I accompany the people I love, and I greatly enjoy the people who follow me and accompany me through my music.”

The pair has continued to post to each other in their Instagram posts occasionally. However, Yamal recently posted and deleted a picture with Nicole, according to Marca.

⚽️➕🅰️ for Lamine Yamal, who dedicates his goal to his girlfriend Nicki Nicole 😘 pic.twitter.com/KPZuhLrYhR — 433 (@433) October 21, 2025

For those unaware, the couple sparked romance rumors in the summer, according to People. Nicki Nicole also made headlines when she reportedly attended Lamine Yamal’s 18th birthday party in July. The gathering was also rocked by controversy, after the footballer allegedly hired people with dwarfism as entertainers.

The viral clips from the gathering that took place at a rented property in Olivella captured the alleged entertainers as they left. Lamine Yamal received criticism from the Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE). The organization described the alleged actions as “unacceptable in the 21st century.”