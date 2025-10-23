Is Justin Bieber joining Twitch full-time? Singer promises daily live streams

TORONTO, ONTARIO - FEBRUARY 01: Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Justin Bieber has finally set foot on Twitch, kicking off a stream from his channel and opening a brand‑new avenue for fans to engage with him. During the broadcast, he let the audience know they can expect content "every day " signaling that he intends to keep a regular presence on the platform.

The pop star's move to Twitch underscores his wish to engage audiences in time, offering a personal, interactive experience rather than what traditional social‑media posts can provide. He said in the stream:

"We are gonna be doing this pretty much every day. So make sure you tune in."



Justin Bieber is branching out from his music and fashion projects, turning to live streaming as a way to meet fans. On October 22, the 31‑year‑old pop icon kicked off his verified Twitch channel, spending over an hour on‑air showing his warehouse packed with games and activities, from table tennis tables to a basketball hoop. In that run‑through, he racked up more than 35,000 new followers, a clear sign of strong fan excitement.

Of the lone‑host setup, Bieber's broadcast rolled out with a full‑fledged production crew, making it crystal clear how much work goes into his content. As reported by TMZ, he's aiming to stream every day, promising a blend of relaxed warehouse tours, behind‑the‑scenes peeks, and off‑the‑cuff unscripted moments.

He's friendly with Twitch star Kai Cenat. They have hinted that they might team up on something down the line. His move shows how an increasing number of artists are turning to streaming platforms to connect directly with fans, experimenting with content that goes well beyond the usual album releases and social‑media posts.

What do the netizens say

As soon as the news came out, fans were buzzing. Here are some fans' reactions:

"Bieber didn’t come to twitch to take part, he came to take over," a user commented.

"Bro gonna be standing on the Twitch business," another user commented.

"Justin Bieber has gone live on Twitch for the first time ever and has announced that he will be streaming everyday while giving a tour of his INSANE warehouse," a netizen expressed.

"We are about to enter the era of what I call personal live television," a user wrote.

