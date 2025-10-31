Who is Miranda Pardun? Everything you need to know about Love is Blind Anton Yarosh's new girlfriend

Edmond Harvey, Blake Anderson, Kacie McIntosh, Annie Lan, Ali Lima, Mike Brockway, Anton Yarosh, Kait Nemunaitis, Brenden Guthrie, and Joe Ferrucci at Netflix's Love is Blind S9 Reunion (Image via Getty)

During the Love Is Blind Season 9, October 29 reunion, cast member Anton Yarosh stunned fans with a major relationship update.

While seated with his fellow castmates, Anton revealed that he has been in a relationship for about a year and pointed to the audience to introduce his girlfriend, Miranda Pardun.



“I actually have been in a relationship for about a year,” Anton shared as his castmates cheered. “Her name’s Miranda. She’s right there in the audience.”



The camera cut to Miranda, smiling and waving as the audience applauded.

Anton continued, calling her “a great gal, very supportive, very understanding,” and “just the person I’ve really been needing in my life.”

The moment marked Anton’s first public acknowledgment of his relationship since his on-screen wedding to Ali Lima, which ended in heartbreak.

For fans who followed Love Is Blind Season 9, the reveal came as both a surprise and a relief after his emotional split from Ali.

Love Is Blind: Miranda Pardun’s background







According to what’s known publicly, Miranda studied elementary education and worked as a teacher before transitioning into a career in sales.

She has a close-knit family, and her sisters, Marissa and Ali Pardun, were seated beside her during the reunion taping.

Miranda also shares glimpses of her personal life on social media, where she often posts about books and reading.

Fans have noted her love for romance novels, including Sarah J. Maas’s Crescent City series, something that resonated with viewers who described her as “relatable” after spotting her Instagram posts.

Following her brief but viral appearance on Love Is Blind, Miranda posted a TikTok reacting to the moment with the popular Euphoria audio clip, “Is this f**king play about us?”

The post quickly gained traction among Love Is Blind fans, and her sister Marissa commented, “Anton’s girlfriend!!” Another sister joked,



“I wish I would’ve got a name too — ‘Anton’s girlfriend’s sister.’”



What happened between Anton Yarosh and Ali Lima?

During Love Is Blind Season 9, Anton formed a strong connection with Ali Lima in the pods.

The two bonded over their shared cultural backgrounds, similar work schedules, and even their first jobs at McDonald’s. Viewers watched as Anton said “I do” at the altar — but Ali did not.

In later interviews, Ali revealed that Anton had confessed he wasn’t sure what he would have done if she had said yes.

That revelation shed light on how complicated their relationship had become by the time of the finale. The wedding rejection ultimately ended their journey, allowing both to move on.

Anton’s decision to go public with Miranda at the reunion indicated that he has since found stability and happiness away from the show’s emotional whirlwind.

What Miranda Pardun’s debut means for Love Is Blind fans

For longtime viewers, Anton’s relationship news was one of the reunion’s most talked-about moments.

With several other cast members, including “Sparkle” Megan Walerius and Joe Ferrucci, also revealing new relationships, the episode highlighted how life has continued beyond the pods.

Anton Yarosh’s introduction of Miranda Pardun at the Love Is Blind Season 9 reunion officially closed one chapter and opened another.

Though not much is known about Miranda beyond her career background and family ties, what’s clear is that Anton has moved forward and he’s chosen to do it beside someone he describes as “very supportive, very understanding.”

For fans of Love Is Blind, the reunion moment served as a fitting reminder that not every love story ends at the altar; some begin quietly, long after the cameras stop rolling.

Stay tuned for more updates.