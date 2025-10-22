"I needed to have this experience": Angie shares her honest feelings about the switch on Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition episode 1 star Angie Katsanevas (Image via Getty)

Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, a spinoff of the original 2004 series Wife Swap and Bravo TV's Real Housewives universe, premiered on October 21, 2025.

The four-episode series invites women from the rich, glamorous world of the Real Housewives franchise to swap places with non-celebrity wives living in entirely different settings.

In the premiere, Angie, known for her luxury lifestyle and role on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, swaps lives with off-the-grid homesteader Lindsay Flake in Idaho.

As Angie meets Lindsay finally and reflects on their experience in a heartfelt conversation, she confesses to Lindsay that swapping lives with someone reminded her of what is important in life, saying that,

It’s strange that you have to go so far away from your own life… to see it. I needed to have this experience, so thank you.

Housewife Angie admits the swap forced her to leave her comfort zone in the premiere of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition

In the premiere of Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Angie returns to her home, where her husband Shawn welcomes her and greets her lovingly. As Shawn asks her to come and meet Lindsay, calling her his new wife,

Lindsay greets her with a hug, asking about her kids' well-being, to which Angie expresses that she loves her kids. Lindsay then reciprocated the compliment, stating that she loved Angie's daughter and Shaw was nice as well.

As the conversation gets serious and introspective, Angie expresses her astonishment at how Lindsay lives, acknowledging that her way of life appears simple from the outside but requires effort and commitment, saying,

It’s so crazy because I feel like I haven’t been here forever. And I think part of that is just living your life. And after seeing your to-do list and seeing what Tanner does, you guys work really hard on your property.

Lindsay clarifies that she has chosen a lifestyle purposefully defined by meaningful goals rather than luxury, as she says,

This is, like, the dream we want. All that other stuff was just distractions for us.

Angie then gets emotional, admitting her honest feelings to Lindsay, noting that their lifestyle was humbling. She continues that when she first arrived, she thought the kids had to take a bath outside, and that made her feel sad.

But as she saw that they had everything in their family, she found it beautiful and felt guilty for even thinking that way. She apologized for even thinking that way, as she states:

But then, when I saw that you guys have everything… It’s beautiful. And I felt some, I felt guilty. Yeah, I did. Sorry for even saying it. I felt like I felt guilty that I even thought.

Lindsay then went on to share her experience with Angie, as she admits that she expected the experience to be more relaxing, thinking she would be lying poolside drinking margaritas.

However, once she arrived and was living under the scrutiny of the camera, which needed to be on all the time, she realized it wasn’t as easy as she had imagined. She apologized for underestimating the experience.

Angie expresses that she wanted to just connect more as a family, and Lindsay agreed, stating that it is what is more important. Angie further reflects, saying that,

It's strange that you have to go so far away from your own life.

She adds that she needed this experience to witness and expresses her gratitude to Lindsay, accepting that swapping lives with someone made her go back in time and reminded her of what is important in life, as she thanked her, saying:

Thank you. It's the moments, it's the memories, and Electra's growing up so fast. And I want to spend as

Angie wanted to spend as much time with her family as she could and would never forget her family ever. Lindsay assured Angie that she would never forget her family and opened up about the challenges of living off the grid.

She admitted that their lifestyle wasn’t easy and that there were days when she broke down, wondering what they had gotten themselves into. Reflecting on her experience in Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, Lindsay shared

And doing the wife swap, I realized I was able to be able to show another family a different way of living, to bring happiness into their life.

As Lindsay was about to leave and they reached the exit to collect her bag. Lindsay had only one bag, while Angie's multiple suitcases were kept, so Lindsay said that they should talk about this aspect of the swap. Angie says that her family must be shocked as she says:

Oh my God, is that, is that what you brought? This is my bag. Your family must have been horrified when they saw all my stuff.

Angie then says in a confessional that she is a city girl, stating that:

Well, this says it all. As much as I love Chelsea, Idaho. I am a city girl. Lindsay, thank you. It's so nice to meet you. Angie K is back on the grid.

