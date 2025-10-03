Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7: What happened to Keith and Chris? Explained

Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7, Like a Keith in the Night, answers the headline fast. Keith survives. Chris closes the portal and surrenders. The penultimate hour drives straight from a chaotic Earth X escape to a bruising mansion and library showdown that leaves one father dead and two brothers shattered. Directed by Alethea Jones and written by James Gunn, the episode features John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Steve Agee, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, David Denman and Frank Grillo. It premiered on October 2, 2025, in the Americas and on October 3 in other regions on Max.

The plot hinges on the Quantum Unfolding Chamber that lets the 11th Street Kids jump between worlds, the Earth X twist that reframes Auggie as a complicated enforcer instead of the man we knew, and Chris’s decision to stop running. Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7 sets the finale board with Keith alive in the alt world, A.R.G.U.S. holding the portal tech, and Chris in custody, where his choices will finally be judged.

What happened to Keith and Chris at the end of Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7

In Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7, the split outcome is clear. At the Smith mansion on Earth X, Auggie gathers Chris, Harcourt and Keith to talk instead of fight. That uneasy calm breaks when a Vigilante crashes through a window and fatally stabs Auggie. Keith erupts, the police surge into the estate, and the team falls back toward the library where the portal sits. The library brawl is brutal. Keith mauls Chris until Eagly distracts him, then Harcourt, Adebayo and Vigilante 1 pile on. Chris relives his childhood trauma and orders them to stop. Chris yelled, “Stop!” in the middle of the melee, a plea that freezes the room long enough for the team to regroup.

Judomaster and Adebayo had already dodged a white supremacist hunt in the streets. Their pool trap rescue is one of the hour’s clean beats. Judomaster looked at Adebayo and remarked,

“How about a bowl of Cheeri-ohs?”

Right before frying the mob by dropping a live phone line into the water. That rescue puts everyone on a collision course back at the mansion. Inside, Chris finally admits he accidentally killed his Earth X double. Auggie, surprisingly conciliatory, suggests sending the 11th Street Kids home and closing the door so their world avoids discovery. Then Vigilante’s knife ends Auggie’s speech and detonates Keith’s grief. As the police breach, the fight spills into the library again. Chris tells his friends to stop hurting Keith and kneels beside his brother. He whispers to his dying father,

“You weren’t a N*zi,”

A line that captures the messy truth of a collaborator who tried to do some good inside a rotten system.

The split decision lands in two places. On Earth X, Harcourt nearly executes Keith to prevent pursuit, but officers flood the room and force her through the portal. Keith survives and is tended to by paramedics, which leaves revenge on the table for the finale. On Prime Earth, Chris steps out into the rain, hands over the device, and surrenders to A.R.G.U.S., clearing his team by claiming the mess as his own. This dovetails with the season’s self-blame arc and pins legal peril to the hero right before the final hour.

What did Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7 set up for the finale

Peacemaker season 2 episode 7 locks in three stakes. First, Chris is in custody after taking responsibility. That choice protects his friends but puts him under Rick Flag Sr. at the worst possible time. The surrender is not a stunt. It is the culmination of a season where Chris thinks he is the problem and decides to stop the cycle before it kills more people.

Second, A.R.G.U.S. controls the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. With Sydney Happersen tracking dimensional pings and Lex Luthor already tied into the tech web this season through earlier scenes, the device becomes a government asset that can escalate the multiverse story in one flip of a switch. That puts institutional pressure on a team that has survived by improvising and staying small.

Third, Keith is alive on Earth X and furious. He has the police and an alternate Fitzgibbon in the loop, plus a personal blood debt. If the door reopens, he can cross over or drag worse things through. The library fight ended without closure by design, which gives the finale room to test whether Chris’s plea to stop can hold when the costs come home. Peacemaker Season 2 episode 7 turns a rescue into a reckoning and makes the last episode about accountability, not just survival.

