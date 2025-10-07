What happened on General Hospital today? Recap for October 7, 2025

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the October 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital, secrets, confrontations, and shocking discoveries unfold across Port Charles. At the Quartermaine mansion, Monica’s will reading stuns the family when Alexis reveals the estate has been left to Monica’s long-lost sister, Ronnie Bard, sparking Tracy’s fury and a legal battle.

Anna and Chase arrive with a search warrant tied to Drew’s shooting, only for Ronnie to outmaneuver them with a technicality.

At the hospital, Portia experiences dizziness that leads to a startling revelation, a positive pregnancy test, just as Curtis walks in.

Meanwhile, Isaiah clashes with Curtis, and Britt warns him to tread carefully. Over at Bobbie’s, Britt blackmails Joss into silence about her WSB secret, while Carly grows suspicious of Britt’s motives.

Elsewhere, Sonny plays mediator between Gio and Emma as their relationship grows complicated by teenage emotions and unspoken feelings.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on October 7, 2025

At the Quartermaine mansion, Alexis gathers the family to read Monica’s will. Everyone is stunned when she reveals that Monica has left the Quartermaine estate and all her assets to Veronica “Ronnie” Bard, her long-lost sister.

Tracy is furious and accuses Ronnie of forging the will, insisting Monica would never disinherit Michael, her only biological descendant.

Alexis explains that Monica updated her will in January with estate lawyer Howard Wentworth before his retirement.

Ronnie presents letters from Monica to prove their connection, but Tracy claims they could be forged and sends Brook Lynn to search Monica’s room for the originals.

Ronnie recounts her past, explaining she found Monica as a teenager but was turned away when Monica was married to Jeff Webber.

Tracy vows to contest the will, while Michael defends Ronnie, saying it’s what Monica wanted.

Anna and Chase soon arrive at the mansion with a search warrant for Edward Quartermaine’s gun, believed to have been used in Drew’s shooting.

Alexis reminds Tracy she’s not their attorney and leaves. Ronnie insists on reviewing the warrant herself, and after reading it carefully, she finds a mistake in the listed address.

The error invalidates the warrant, preventing Anna and Chase from searching the property.

Outside, Alexis calls Sonny and urges him and Carly to meet her at Bobbie’s immediately, saying she believes the investigation into Drew’s shooting is closing in on Michael.

At Sonny’s gym, Gio spars in the ring but is clearly distracted. He admits to Sonny that he can’t stop thinking about his kiss with Emma and how things have been awkward ever since.

Sonny advises him to talk to her directly. Justine Turner enters for a kickboxing class, and Sonny strikes up a brief conversation, asking about the Drew case, but she refuses to share details.

After a call from Alexis, Sonny tells Justine he has to go. Emma soon arrives to see Gio, and they talk about Monica’s memorial.

She says she would have gone if he’d asked, but Gio explains he needed to handle it alone and thinks he should move out. Emma is disappointed but doesn’t argue.

At the hospital, Curtis and Isaiah argue about Drew’s situation until Britt intervenes, reminding them that Drew is a high-profile patient and warning Curtis to stay calm. Later, Liz checks on Portia, who’s dizzy and nauseous.

Portia dismisses Liz’s suggestion that she might be pregnant, blaming stress instead.

After Liz leaves, Portia privately takes a pregnancy test, which turns out positive—just as Curtis walks into her office, leaving her stunned.

At Bobbie’s, Britt confronts Carly, demanding repayment for saving Joss’s life. Carly fires back that she owes Britt nothing, and Joss steps in to de-escalate the fight, reminding her mother that Britt helped her.

Carly later admits Britt’s closeness with Jason bothers her, though she denies being jealous.

Afterward, Joss meets Britt privately, and Britt blackmails her—demanding an all-expenses-paid Metro Court suite in exchange for keeping Joss’s secret WSB identity quiet.

At Bobbie’s later, Sonny and Carly meet Alexis, who warns them that Anna and Chase are closing in on Michael and that now is the time to produce any evidence that could clear him.

Back at the Quartermaine mansion, Ronnie continues to stall the authorities and points out the mistake in the search warrant, successfully preventing Anna and Chase from searching the house for Edward’s gun.

