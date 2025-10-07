Days of Our Lives spoilers: Tony faces an ambush, Sarah uncovers Sophia’s lie, and Holly plans her escape

A still of Tony DiMera (Image via YouTube / Days of Our Lives)

In the upcoming episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives airing on October 8, 2025, the people of Salem will face emotional and moral challenges from hidden secrets and shocking discoveries to family rivalries that could change everything they know and trust.

As emotions run high, Tony DiMera walks into a dangerous setup, while Sarah Horton Kiriakis has a major realization about Sophia Choi’s lies.

At the same time, Arianna Horton struggles after Holly Jonas shares a huge secret with her, one that could deeply affect several relationships.

This episode promises intense moments, emotional truths, and exciting twists that fans won’t want to miss.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episode set to air on October 8, 2025

Holly confides in Ari but can her friend keep the secret?

In yesterday’s episode, Holly called Nicole to tell her that she was leaving Salem for good and going to live with her mom in Paris.

After everything that happened from the mix-up with the explicit photos she didn’t actually send to seeing Sophia and Tate getting close, Holly decided it was time for a fresh start.

Before leaving, she shared her plan with her best friend, Ari Horton, who now feels torn between keeping Holly’s secret and worrying about Tate, who’s still trying to figure out what’s really going on.

Spoilers suggest that Tate might soon find out the truth about Holly’s plans and could try to stop her from leaving.

Johnny and Chanel enlist Rafe’s help to uncover the truth

After discovering that Holly couldn’t have sent the shocking messages, Johnny and Chanel are now determined to find out who caused all the trouble.

They reach out to Rafe Hernandez for help, hoping the Salem police can uncover who’s really behind the digital setup.

The couple suspects that someone close to Sophia might be pulling the strings for their own reasons. With Rafe starting his investigation, viewers can expect more secrets to come to light and it looks like this scandal could connect to the growing tension between the DiMera and Kiriakis families.

Sarah’s realization about Sophia’s baby changes everything

Sarah Horton Kiriakis has been having a hard time balancing her medical duties with what her instincts are telling her.

After putting the pieces together, she now believes that Sophia lied about who her baby’s father is.

Even though Sophia claimed that Tate was the dad, a DNA test showing no link to Brady’s family has raised serious doubts.

Sarah knows the truth that Tesoro is actually Sophia’s baby but she’s trapped between telling the truth and keeping her promise of doctor-patient confidentiality.

When Sarah finally confronts Sophia, it could turn into an intense and emotional moment that brings everything out into the open.

Tony faces a Kiriakis ambush and turns the tables

At Titan headquarters on Days of Our Lives, Tony DiMera walks right into what looks like a carefully planned trap set by Maggie, Philip, and Xander Kiriakis.

The Kiriakis family is ready to fight for their company’s future, but Tony isn’t backing down.

Instead, he surprises everyone by demanding control of not just DiMera Enterprises, but Titan too. His bold move kicks off a fierce business battle that could completely change the future of both powerful families.

With Tony’s sharp mind and clever strategy, the Kiriakis clan may find themselves losing control before they even realize it.

As loyalties shift and long-buried secrets start to come out, the October 8, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives promises intense drama.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock