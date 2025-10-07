Brandon Armstrong’s wife shuts down rumors that he’s unemployed after Dancing with the Stars elimination

Dancing with the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong (Image via ABC)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 professional dancer Brandon Armstrong and his partner, Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, were eliminated in the second week.

His wife, influencer Brylee Armstrong, took to TikTok in a Get Ready With Me video on October 6, 2025, to share snippets of his life after the elimination and addressed the queries and concerns regarding the life behind the stage of Dancing with the Stars.

She denied the speculations that he is jobless and also informed everyone that pros often get busier after their elimination from Dancing with the Stars, as she says in the video.

"So instead of dancing once a night, they'll dance multiple times."

Brandon and Lauren were eliminated during the Dancing with the Stars TikTok Night performance on September 30, 2025, episode

Brandon Armstrong and his celebrity partner Lauren Jauregui were eliminated from Dancing with the Stars season 34, in week 3 aired on September 30, 2025, during the show’s TikTok Night performance, dancing to Fifth Harmony’s Work From Home.

Their elimination announcement was a surprise and shock for everyone, and after that, rumors spread about his unemployment online.

Armstrong’s wife, Brylee Armstrong, revealed that she has received a lot of curious questions regarding her husband's elimination, which she decided to publicly address in a TikTok video, where she started by saying that,

"People are always so curious about the pros and what their jobs look like behind the scenes because it's not really talked about. It is such a niche job."

Brylee acknowledged that many fans are curious about what happens to pro dancers once their celebrity partners are eliminated.

Therefore, she explained in the video that the show’s format doesn’t simply remove the pro from the team, clarifying,

"Just because his partner was eliminated doesn’t mean that he just gets the boot and he’s gotta pack his bags and go all the way back to Utah. Brandon is still very much a pro on the show."

She also mentioned that she is asked the maximum times about whether Brandon was paid to be on the show and if he does it as a hobby, to which she laughingly replied that,

"Sister, this is 2025. Ain't no one got time for that kind of hobby."

Furthermore, Brylee added that, in fact, pros sometimes become busier when they get eliminated, ​​​​​​as they can get added to other couples' dance performances.

Rather than dancing once in an episode with their celebrity partners, they might be incorporated into group numbers, assist other couples, or take on additional choreography roles, effectively becoming another member of the troupe.

She also mentioned that her husband might get to explore more opportunities now, as he is not a part of any celebrity-pro dance pair on the show, including supporting choreography, performing in opening numbers, taking on special appearances, and more.

"Sometimes, the pros that are still on the show will reach out to the eliminated pros to rehearse together."

Addressing one of the central curiosities among fans, which is about Brandon's pay and whether pros are still paid after an early departure, she chose to remain silent, as Brylee didn't necessarily feel comfortable sharing the information on the internet.

She, however, understands her fans' curiosity, ​​​​​​as she says,

"I'm gonna keep it as real as I can for you guys. I don't think that they can speak about it. I'm pretty sure even if you Google it, it's not correct. All I will say is Dancing with the Stars takes care of their people, so no need to worry."

Brylee also expressed how hard an early elimination can be for a pro dancer, especially when Brandon reached the finals in the last season, finishing third on Dancing with the Stars, when people got to know him and his talent and hard work.

She noted that going home in week 3 of this season felt like losing opportunities to showcase his talent and all he is capable of doing.

Stay tuned for more updates.