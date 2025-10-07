Conor McGregor hit with 18-month suspension after missing multiple drug tests

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 17: Former UFC champion and Irish businessman Conor McGregor briefly speaks with reporters alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt before meeting with President Donald Trump in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Saint Patrick's Day, March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. McGregor said he is meeting with Trump to talk about how Ireland is losing its identity to immigrants, among other topics. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Connor McGregor is facing an 18-month suspension from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Combat Sports Anti-Doping, an agency affiliated with UFC, suspended the mixed martial artist because he failed to appear for important tests.

A news release from the UFC’s official website on October 7, 2025, read:

“McGregor missed three attempted biological sample collections within a 12-month period in 2024, which constitutes a violation of the UFC ADP. UFC athletes are required to provide accurate whereabouts information at all times so that they can be contacted and submit to biological sample collections without prior warning.”

Conor McGregror is said to have missed tests on June 13, September 19 and September 20 in 2024. His absence was classified as Wherabouts Failures by CSAD under the mixed-martial-arts promotion company’s Anti-Doping Policy.

The Anti-Doping agency noted that although he failed to report for the tests, he was recovering from an injury and had no match.

Connor McGregor cooperated with the CSAD’s investigation and was given a reduced ban period

In its news release, the UFC revealed that the 37-year-old fully cooperated with its agency during its investigation and accepted responsibility for his actions. McGregor also reportedly provided information about his absence at the tests.



Due to the foregoing, the CSAD reduced the sanction for mixed martial artists from 24 to 18 months. McGregor’s suspension began in September 2024 and will conclude on March 20, 2026.

This means the athlete might be eligible to compete at the UFC Card event at the White House on June 14, 2026.



Donald Trump announced the special event in July, and Dana White, UFC Chief, revealed to Sports Business Journal that the UFC will spend $700k to replace the South Lawn grass at the White House after the event.

McGregor, who has been tipped as a participant in the card, told Fox News:

"The Mac is excited to get back for sure. I'm on it. This is me. Michael Chandler and myself have done the show The Ultimate Fighter, we've had good back and forth, he's a good, tough guy."

Dana White also revealed to Sports Business Journal.

“We'll build the greatest card of all time. Conor and I have been talking consistently. He wants this fight bad, and when you get to a level that Conor is at, you have to find things that motivate you, and the White House card has definitely motivated Conor McGregor.”

