Was Herb Dean arrested? Viral claim explored

The unverified claims of Herb Dean’s arrest have emerged on social media. The rumors surfaced a day after he officiated a welterweight bout between Axel Sola and Rhys McKee at UFC Paris.

In the viral video, a person is seen arguing with a police officer before he is apprehended after a takedown. Many on the internet have claimed that the man in the video is Dean.

However, there are no confirmed reports of the MMA referee and former fighter being arrested.

The viral clip, many claim to be related to Herb Dean’s arrest, is not recent. Furthermore, the person in the video is not the UFC referee, but someone else.

According to a Daily Mail article from December 2024, the clip captures a dispute between a vandal and a local police officer.

The person seen in the video reportedly kicked in the front door of a Marriott hotel. Per the Daily Mail, he was seemingly trying to get inside the lobby but shattering one of the panes.

Soon after the vandalization, a police officer got involved, resulting in their argument and his eventual arrest.

The video resurfaced recently, and many are using the man’s resemblance to Herb Dean to make the viral claim.

During the recent fight, the referee also faced online trolling and criticism for his decision.

Herb Dean faces online backlash for a controversial stoppage during a bout at UFC Paris

Axel Sola made his UFC debut against Rhys McKee on Saturday, September 6, in Paris. Herb Dean officiated the match, and the debutant clinched with a technical knockout (TKO) in the third round.

However, despite Sola’s victory, the referee caught the attention of many for one of his decisions.

While Axel did dominate his opponent during the bout, Dean was called out for stoppage.

Many, including Rhys McKee, the in-match commentators, and the internet users, felt that Herb Dean took the decision to stop the fight and award the win a bit earlier.

“Herb Dean was right to stop the fight, but kinda look like an early stoppage on the other hand,” @Badru_blaq wrote.

“Herb Dean when it’s time for a bad stoppage,” @TrevcoInd shared a LeBron James GIF to troll Dean.

“Herb Dean stays having either great stoppages or the worst f** stoppages you’ve ever seen,” @vintage_polo22 shared.

“Not the best stoppage from herb dean imo,” @NATHHP91 concluded.

A user (@bylestender) expressed:

“What an absolutely horrific stoppage that is Head up Rhys McKee you are a scrapper and will be back, disgraceful from Herb Dean.”

Apart from Axel Sola and Rhys McKee’s bout, Herb Dean also received criticism from some for reportedly late stoppage of the fight between Harry Hardwick and Kaue Fernandes, according to MMA News.