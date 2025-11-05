Why did UFC remove Isaac Dulgarian? Coach Marc Montoya denies betting claims as Dana White calls for an FBI probe

Yadier del Valle of Cuba secures a rear choke submission against Isaac Dulgarian in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 01, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The recent betting scandal is making headlines as UFC removed Isaac Dulgarian on Monday. The fighter lost to Yadier del Valle on Saturday. At the time, he was speculated to win the fight, and while the event was ongoing, irregular betting activity was noticed.

Soon, fans and analysts claimed that the fight was allegedly fixed. Isaac Dulgarian was removed due to the allegations. UFC then announced that an investigation is ongoing.

UFC Coach Marc Montoya released his statement on November 4, 2025. He stated that his integrity and gym are "being attacked." He denied involvement in betting scandals, saying he never placed a bet.

"My gym is being attacked, my integrity is being attacked, and I just want to first and foremost say that we have nothing to do with any of the allegations being brought upon us... I've actually never even placed a sports bet in my entire life. I couldn't tell you how to do it," the coach said.

Isaac Dulgarian’s coach Marc Montoya addresses the latest gambling allegations:



"My gym is being attacked, my integrity is being attacked, and I just want to first and foremost say that we have nothing to do with any of the allegations being brought upon us.



I've actually never… pic.twitter.com/1DSuKJIPGa — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 4, 2025

Dana White addressed the UFC betting controversy

As rumors of fight fixing spread among fans, a few mixed martial artists, such as Vanessa Demopoulos, Vince Morales, and Lando Vannata, claimed that they had been offered money to throw fights.

Vince Morales claimed he was offered $70,000 to do so, but he declined, though he eventually lost the fight.

Lando Vannata said that fixers offered him to throw fights seven times, and he refused every time.

Vanessa "Lil Monster" Demopoulos stated that she could not accept such offers as she spent her entire life learning the sport, and it was against her morals to take money from fight fixers.

Dana White, the CEO and president of UFC, told TMZ Sports that during the UFC fight on Saturday, IC360, the betting monitoring company, reached out to him and alerted him about the irregular betting.

White shared that he talked to Isaac Dulgarian and asked him if he knew anything about it or whether someone approached him. Dulgarian denied any involvement. After the fight ended, Dana White called the FBI.

He was asked about his discussion with FBI director Kash Patel, and White confirmed that he met with the FBI twice and talked to Patel.

The president warned fighters that if they work with fixers, then UFC would become their "worst enemy" and make sure that they go to prison.

"We just had an office full of FBI agents in here. If you try to do this, I have been very vocal and open about this. We will be your worst enemy. We will immediately go after you, guns a blazing, with the FBI and whoever else we need to get. We will do everything we can to make sure you go to prison," White stated.

Dana White also mentioned Demopoulos, Morales, and Vannata, asking why they never spoke up about getting offers. He said that those fighters would now get approached by the FBI as they investigate the matter.

The CEO noted that the previous betting scandal in 2022 is still under investigation, and it would be part of this investigation as well. Stay tuned for more updates.