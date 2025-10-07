Did Ilia Topuria and Georgina Badell break up? Viral claim explored as split rumors erupt online

Giorgina Uzcategui and UFC World Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria attend the 'AS del Deporte' awards 2024 at the Neptuno Palace on December 02, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by David Benito/WireImage)

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria and his wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell have been at the heart of increasing breakup rumors following some noticeable social media changes.

Speculations first circulated when the two reportedly deleted or archived a number of photos featuring each other, and now the rumor is being spread across Instagram, X and Facebook. Rumors first started swirling when MMA-centered Instagram account FightBasics shared a post that stated:

"Ilia Topuria and his wife Giorgina deleted their photos with each other from their social media accounts. News has started to be made on social media that the two have split up."

The post hinted that the couple could have called it quits. The speculation was subsequently repeated by the MMA PACK Facebook page, further stoking online debate. Despite the interest, Topuria and Badell have remained silent about their relationship status.

Very quickly, fans noticed that Giorgina had deleted several couple pictures from her profile, while Topuria had left at least one photo of her still posted.

The couple, who have been together for multiple years, are known for keeping their relationship relatively private. For now, there has not been any confirmed reports about a split, rather only speculation from the internet.

A look into Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Badell's relationship

Ilia Topuria, who is considered one of the most popular fighters in the UFC, and successful entrepreneur Giorgina Uzcategui Badell have been an item since they first met in Miami a few years back. Reports say they have two children together: a son named Hugo born in 2019, and a daughter born in 2024.

Badell, who is a business and marketing professional, is an alumnus of Miami Dade College and Suffolk University. She has worked for several companies in marketing and real estate. She currently operates as the CEO for Future & Energy, a sustainable innovation company.

“If one needs to die, it’s not going to be my guy.” - Ilia Topuria’s wife 🥶 pic.twitter.com/g4TC6G80QQ — Full Violence ™ (@Full_Violence) June 30, 2025

Badell has also had a consistent presence in Topuria's career, and she could often be seen supporting him at UFC events. While representing very little of their parenthood on social media, the couple has occasionally shared snapshots of each other.

Despite gossip pages associating the couple's supposed scrubbing of their social media pages with issues in their relationship, there is no definitive proof of a breakup.

Media or entertainment outlets in Spain, where the couple lives, have also not covered any official separation. Nevertheless, they continue to follow each other and have not commented on the speculation. Therefore, the current rumors are still unsubstantiated.