Who was Rampage Jackson married to? Personal life explored in wake of son Raja's brutal attack on Syko Stu in viral video

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Former UFC fighter Rampage Jackson apologized on behalf of his son, Raja Jackson. For the unversed, Raja Jackson is facing backlash for allegedly going off script while wrestling Syko Stu at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles.

On Saturday (August 23, 2025), the two were wrestling when Raja Jackson slammed Syko Stu and punched him while he was unconscious. The independent wrestler has to be hospitalized because of it. The match was livestreamed on Kick, and clips of Jackson punching Syko Stu went viral.

His father, Quinton "Rampage" Jackson, released a public apology on August 24, 2025. He tweeted that Raja was an MMA fighter, and Syko Stu allegedly hit him before the fight. Rampage Jackson also shared that his son had a concussion days before the fight, and he was "concerned" about both Raja and Syko Stu.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Rampage Jackson married Yuki Imoto in 2002. They briefly separated in 2006, after Yuki found out about his old affair and the mistress giving birth to Raja Jackson in 2000. Later, the couple reconciled. They have two kids, Elijah and Naname Nakia. He had his other son, D'Angelo Jackson, from a previous relationship.

According to The Blast's November 11, 2020, report, the former UFC fighter filed for divorce in 2020. He cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind the separation.

As per BlackSportsOnline's report dated November 1, 2024, Yuki Imoto received $500,000 as a settlement, and Jackson kept all his property. Jackson welcomed his fifth child in 2023. Details of the baby's birth, name, and the mother's identity are unknown.

Rampage Jackson talked about his ex-wife and how they got married

Last year, the former UFC fighter appeared on the Fresh and Fit Podcast in March 2024. When the hosts asked him whether he preferred American girls or not, Jackson replied and admitted that he didn't like their "mindset."

He then shared that when he was in Japan for the fights, he dated five women at the same time, because he wanted to marry a woman who would have helped him raise his son. At the time, Rampage Jackson was a single father. He claimed that Yuki Imoto was the "best" among them, and she left her supposedly wealthy family to come to America with him and his son.

Quinton "Rampage" Jackson then said that he was happy with her, as she did all the housework, cooked, even bathed and brushed his teeth when he was too tired.

Rampage Jackson said that their marriage ended because she found out about Raja Jackson and allegedly told him to pick between her and Raja. Yuki was also pregnant when they separated, and she reportedly heard this information from Jackson.

After they divorced, Yuki Imoto gave birth to the UFC fighter's only daughter, Naname Nakia. When the hosts asked Rampage Jackson if he had a good bond with Yuki, he denied and said that the moment their daughter turns 18, Imoto would be kicked out of his house.

In other news, Rampage Jackson shared that Syko Stu is supposedly "awake and stable." He wished for the wrestler's speedy recovery. Stay tuned for more updates.