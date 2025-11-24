After Good Boy, this dog from Champagne Problems is suddenly a full-blown celebrity for all the right reasons

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 07: A West Highland White Terrier is seen during Dog Lovers Show at Royal Hall of Industries, Moore Park on November 7, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Netflix released Champagne Problems, a holiday romantic comedy on November 19, 2025. Mark Steven Johnson wrote and directed the film, following his Netflix projects Love in the Villa and Love, Guaranteed.

Minka Kelly plays Sydney Price, an executive at The Roth Group. Her job sends her to France to acquire Château Cassell, a champagne house, before Christmas. She brings along her family's dog, Bulles, a West Highland White Terrier, who adds warmth and humor to the trip. His real name is Maguy.

It comes on the heels of the success of Good Boy's success earlier in the year. The dog in Good Boy is Indy, a Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever with no prior acting experience. He played the lead role as a loyal pup protecting his owner from supernatural threats.

The movie Good Boy, released on October 3, 2025, is a supernatural horror film shot from Indy's perspective in a rural haunted house. Indy became famous after the film's premiere at SXSW festival in March 2025, where he won the Howl of Fame Award for Best Canine Performance.

In Champagne Problems, Sydney promises her sister to enjoy one night in Paris. There, she meets Henri in a bookstore. Played by Tom Wozniczka, Henri leads to a one-night stand. She later discovers he is the son of the champagne house owner. This revelation complicates her business deal.

The plot follows Sydney as she competes with other bidders during holiday events at the estate. The rivals include Otto, an efficiency expert played by Flula Borg; Brigitte, a traditionalist played by Astrid Whettnall; and Roberto, a party enthusiast played by Sean Amsing. They try to convince owner Hugo, portrayed by Thibault de Montalembert. Filming took place in Paris and rural France.

The movie lasts 98 minutes and holds a 6.2 rating on IMDb. The title references Taylor Swift's song from her album Evermore, which deals with complicated relationships.

Meet Bulles from Champagne Problems: A White Terrier from West Highland

Bulles stands out in Champagne Problems, who is a nine-year-old West Highland White Terrier, Maguy from France. As Sydney Price's family dog, Bulles joins her on the business trip, bringing humour and comfort to the story.

Maguy's snow-white fur and black button eyes suit the role well. Born in July 2016, he is about 52 in dog years. Trainers at Equipe Pittavino Leloup prepared him since puppyhood. Based in Écouis and founded in 1987, the company has nine trainers and more than 500 credits, including Lupin and Fleabag.

West Highland White Terriers originated in 19th-century Scotland for hunting foxes and badgers. They reach 10 inches in height and 15-20 pounds in weight. Known for high energy and loyalty, the breed earns the nickname "velcro dogs" for staying near owners. They can develop skin allergies but do well with regular exercise and care.

Bulles starts as Sydney's emotional anchor. Early scenes show her venting to him in hotel rooms. He warms to Henri faster than Sydney does with his tail-wagging and playful jumps, signalling approval. The turning point comes when Bulles slips his leash during a vineyard walk and runs off.

Sydney finds him with Henri, who is holding his childhood copy of Le Petit Prince. The moment forces Sydney to see Henri's softer side and marks the shift from fling to real feelings. Later, Bulles sits between them at the final Christmas dinner, quietly sealing the reconciliation.

Director Johnson relied on Maguy's trained behavior for these realistic interactions.

Maguy's career before Netflix's Champagne Problems:

Maguy built his career in French media before this Netflix role. He voiced Dogmatix, Obelix's loyal dog, in the 2021 film Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom. Other credits cover Priceless (2016), Alibi.com 2 (2023), Permission to Build (2024) and the TV series 4 Zeros.

The trainers highlight Maguy's comfort with bright lights and commands such as "sit pretty." Since Champagne Problems launched, clips of him in vineyard scenes and head tilts have gained millions of views online.

The movie topped Netflix's Global Top 10, increasing attention to its canine cast. West Highland White Terrier rescues have seen a 15% rise in adoptions.

Maguy's connection with Kelly adds depth, illustrating how animals help resolve conflicts in the story.

Stream Champagne Problems and watch cute little Bulles exclusively on Netflix now.

Stay tuned for more such updates!