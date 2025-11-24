Why is Joe Jonas calling out the exec who hated his "Single Ladies" parody? Pop star fires back years later with a numbers flex

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Joe Jonas visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on April 29, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas had an “I told you so” moment in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly. The frontman for The Jonas Brothers band revealed to the news outlet that a media executive had told him that releasing a parody video for Beyoncé’s Single Ladies would "ruin" their career, but it seems the Cake by the Ocean crooner had the last laugh.

In a video shared on Entertainment Weekly’s YouTube channel on November 21, Joe, whilst playing a truth game with his brothers, said:

“I was told by a label head that this would be the worst idea, and it would ruin our career.”

He added cheekily:

“Check the numbers on that video, sir.”

He stated that the video was done for fun and fans seemed to enjoy it:

“It was something that we kind of just did for fun. We were just being ridiculous, and the fans seemed to really enjoy it and thought it was silly.”

He continued:

“It was the first time I ever saw the video. So I watched the video, and then tried to mimic Beyoncé's dancing, and I obviously could not keep up. I think it's probably a zero, on a zero out of 10 scale, but luckily I think it's all in fun.”

Joe Jonas made the spoof video after he lost a bet to his brothers and had to dance to Beyoncé’s Single Ladies, with the black skin-tight suit and all. The video was fully released to promote their Lines, Vines, and Trying Times album.

The video now boasts 33 million views and over 309,000 likes.

More details on The Jonas Brothers' recent interview with Entertainment Weekly

Joe and the rest of the Jonas Brothers - Nick and Kevin - joined Entertainment Weekly for its Fact Check series. The brothers confirmed some of the facts recorded on social media and disproved others. The brothers disproved an IMDb fact that Nick Jonas had run with the bulls in Spain when he was 15 years old. They agreed with the Wikipedia fact that Paul McCartney had asked them to cover Drive My Car by the Beatles.

The video description read:

“A lot has happened in 20 years of the Jonas Brothers, but how much of what you’ve heard is true? From how the band got started to how some of their most iconic moments came to be (remember Joe’s rendition of ‘Single Ladies?’), Nick, Joe and Kevin are here to set the record straight. “

It continued:

“The brothers recall some of their most memorable performances, including one at the White House, reminisce about their earliest crushes, and reveal what they deem to be the quintessential Jonas Brothers album.”

