When did Joe Jonas divorce Sophie Turner? Relationship timeline explored as musician reunites with ex Demi Lovato on stage

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Divorce Timeline Amid Demi Lovato Reunion

Months after finalizing his divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas met up with Demi Lovato, his ex-girlfriend, at the Jonas Brothers’ concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 10, 2025. Near the end of opening night for their JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour, Lovato surprised everyone by stepping on stage with Jonas, Nick, and Kevin at MetLife Stadium.

Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas perform ‘Wouldn’t Change A Thing’ at the Jonas Brothers’ Greetings From Your Hometown tour. pic.twitter.com/WkL1f10V25 — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

The two sang This Is Me from Camp Rock and Wouldn’t Change a Thing from Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. Both of these movies featured them with the Jonas Brothers. Back in 2010, Jonas and Lovato dated for a short time between March and May, but stayed good friends afterward. Lovato, who is now married to Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, reunited with Jonas onstage, giving Disney Channel fans a throwback moment they loved.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship started in late 2016 and concluded with a finalized divorce in September 2024. Their time together included two weddings, two children, and a custody dispute that grabbed headlines.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship timeline explored

The first time Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted together was in November 2016 at a wedding, which sparked dating rumors. Nick Jonas confirmed the dating rumors on Instagram when he posted a photo from the wedding. One year later, in October 2017, Joe Jonas and Turner announced their engagement on Instagram, both posting identical photos of the ring.

By October 2018, they made their first appearance on the red carpet at Paris Fashion Week wearing matching gray outfits. They also showed off matching tattoos - Jonas had "To infinity" while Turner had "and beyond," a reference to Toy Story.

In April 2019, Turner revealed that their romance began when Jonas reached out to her through a direct message on Instagram after friends suggested they should meet.

On May 1, 2019, the couple married in Las Vegas immediately after the Billboard Music Awards, with Diplo livestreaming the Elvis Presley–officiated ceremony. Less than a week later, on May 6, 2019, they attended the Met Gala together as newlyweds in coordinated outfits. That same month, Turner revealed they had once broken up for exactly one day before reconciling. A more formal wedding followed in June 2019 in France, attended by family and friends.

Their first daughter, Willa, was born on July 22, 2020, marking the start of their family. In July 2022, two years later, they had their second daughter, Delphine.

Trouble showed up in September 2023. On September 5, Joe Jonas filed divorce papers in Florida, saying the marriage was “broken.” The next day, September 6, they shared an Instagram post confirming that their four-year marriage had ended.

By September 21, 2023, Turner filed a lawsuit asking to bring their kids back to England right away, saying they had both decided to settle there. Jonas disagreed with this, pointing to a court order that blocked the move.

On September 25, 2023, the pair reached a temporary agreement where their kids would stay in New York until they made their next step. They did mediation in early October, and came to a temporary custody agreement by October 11. The agreement essentially allows the kids to spend equal time with both parents in the U.S. and U.K. until January 2024.

By October 28, 2023, it appeared Turner that had moved on. She was seen kissing British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris. On March 19, 2024, Turner's lawyers took steps to reopen their divorce case after being paused.

A Florida judge officially dissolved the marriage on September 10, 2024, confirming both Turner and Joe Jonas were single again.

Details surrounding the couple's settlement are confidential, but both parties consented to have an amicable co-parenting regarding Willa and Delphine together.