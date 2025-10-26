Joe Jonas sparks dating rumors after being seen with unidentified woman during Bad Bunny's Miami party

Joe Jonas Spotted with Mystery Woman at Bad Bunny’s Miami Party, Sparking Dating Speculation (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Joe Jonas was recently spotted in a private conversation with an unidentified woman at a party hosted by Bad Bunny in Miami. The private event celebrated the Puerto Rican artist's receipt of the Billboard Latin Artist of the 21st Century Award and was held at the upscale Gekko restaurant.

Joe Jonas cozies up to mystery woman at Bad Bunny’s private party in Miami https://t.co/7Pd9icJwrY pic.twitter.com/JQTwQHfANF — Page Six (@PageSix) October 25, 2025

A Daily Mail video catches Jonas sitting next to a long-haired brunette in a dark corner at the nightclub. They were engaged in conversation and joked, but nothing definite was observed regarding romance. Jonas wore a leather bomber jacket, and the woman appeared to listen during their interaction.

Sources say the two left the table and went into a separate room in the restaurant. The room had a bar and a restroom. They came back to their seats a few minutes later. Jonas showed up at the party with some friends around 11:00 p.m., while the woman arrived alone and joined him afterward.

Jonas’s representative has not responded to any requests to comment on the sighting.

Joe Jonas opens up on dating life post-divorce and co-parenting with Sophie Turner

The appearance comes shortly after Jonas posted a rare update regarding his dating situation. In 2024, his divorce from Sophie Turner was finalized. He confided in Esquire about how he finds it very difficult to date during tour time, as he is too busy to do so, and rarely gets time to meet new people.

“Five shows in a row doesn’t make it easy to meet someone for coffee,” Jonas said, referring to his ongoing Jonas20: Greetings From Your Hometown Tour.

Jonas ruled out using dating apps to find new connections, but he admitted to meeting people through other digital platforms.

“I guess Instagram and TikTok are apps, and I’ve met people that way,” he said.

Jonas and Turner, who have been married for four years, share parenting duties for their daughters, Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3. Although their divorce had some rough moments, Jonas has spoken about Turner’s role as a parent.

“Having an incredible mom, Sophie, for those girls is like a dream come true,” Jonas said in May during an appearance on the On Purpose podcast. “As young girls, looking up to great women is what I want for them.”

After their split, Turner has reportedly reconnected with Peregrine Pearson, someone she has been involved with off and on. Meanwhile, Jonas' appearance at Bad Bunny's party has sparked speculation about his personal life and potential new relationships. Still, no official details have been shared about who the woman by his side might be.