How many times was Armani White arrested? All we know about rapper’s trouble with law amid recent arrest

Armani White was taken into custody in 2019 and released a year later (Image via Getty)

Armani White was recently taken into custody on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct in Kentucky. The rapper was arrested on another occasion around six years ago, alongside his brother, after being accused of arson. However, the allegations were dropped in 2020.

The singer’s latest legal problem emerged from a situation where his activities stopped all the vehicles on Interstate 75, as per Hot 97. The artist was reportedly shooting for a music video at the location.

The issue happened during the evening hours when several people got in touch with the police, claiming that a man was allegedly dancing on the concrete barrier of the highway. The Independent stated that Armani White was accompanied by a few more individuals as they ran together across the road.

The London Police Department responded immediately by arriving at the spot. When the cops approached him, White revealed that the entire group was filming a video. Moreover, their vehicle was also pulled over, following which the authorities claimed that the group’s action was a risk for others who were going by the same highway.

Charges of parking on a limited-access highway were additionally imposed on Armani, and he was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center. A mugshot after his arrest went viral on different platforms, showing that he did not have the beads in his hair. According to Hot 97, White had to allegedly remove the beads for the mugshot.

Armani has already been released from prison, and he has not addressed anything about the legal problem, as of this writing.

Armani White’s project was inspired by the house fire incident: EP, songs, and more explained

As mentioned, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native was arrested back in 2019. During a conversation with Swid Life magazine around two years later, he opened up on the circumstances that led to the legal issue.

The interview happened after Armani White’s EP, Things We Lost In The Fire, was released. Also known as Enoch Armani Tolbert, he was questioned on how he created the EP. Armani recalled another fire incident that happened during his childhood and the arrest, as he said:

“I lost four family members in a house fire during the summer when I was in middle school. We had an accidental house fire in Philly, and the city charged us with arson. So we had to turn ourselves in, go before a judge to prove our innocence, and get the charges dropped.”

Armani added that the concept of all the singles in the EP emerged from the fire incident. He mentioned that the title was inspired by Funk Flex Freestyle, released by Black Thought.

In another interview with Fux with It the same year, he said that it took a long time for him to get rid of the guilt that emerged from the fire incident that happened when he was a “preteen.” Armani White also paid tribute to his family members in one of the singles from the EP, Too Many Angels. He addressed the childhood incident by saying:

“It was hard conceptualizing that a problem couldn’t be fixed or lives lost couldn’t be found again. In 2020, I battled that same depression in person, on the roof fighting my problems until I couldn’t anymore. The cover represents the person I wish I was during both fires.”

The 29-year-old’s debut album Keep In Touch came out in 2019. Apart from that, he has released another EP titled Road to Casablanca.