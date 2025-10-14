Who was saved on The Voice Season 28 The Battles Night 1? Details explored

The first night of The Voice Season 28 Battles took place on October 13, 2025, featuring a format where artists chose their own Battle partners for the first time in the show’s history.
Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan selected songs for each pairing and had the option to use one Save and one Steal throughout the Battles.
The singers saved on Battles Night 1 include Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop, Trinity from Team Bublé, and Austin Gilbert, who was stolen by Reba McEntire from Team Bublé. These artists advanced to the next round alongside the winners of each Battle.
The first Battle on Team Snoop was between Yoshihanna and Natalia Albertini. Snoop Dogg selected Carole King’s You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman as the Battle song.
After the performance, Snoop chose Yoshihanna to advance to the Knockouts. He then used his Save to keep Natalia Albertini on the team, allowing both artists to continue in The Voice Season 28.
In the second Battle for Team Snoop, Kenny Iko faced Kanard Thomas with Joe’s All The Things (That Your Man Can’t Do) as the assigned song.
Snoop selected Kenny Iko to advance, while Kanard Thomas was eliminated. These results left Team Snoop with both winners and one saved artist continuing toward the Knockouts.
Michael Bublé’s first Battle paired Jazz McKenzie against Trinity. The song for the Battle was Jamiroquai’s Virtual Insanity. After their performance, Bublé chose Jazz McKenzie as the winner.
He then used his Save on Trinity, keeping her in The Voice Season 28. Multiple coaches expressed interest in stealing Trinity, but she remained with Bublé.
In the second Battle on Team Bublé, Rob Cole competed against Austin Gilbert with Blake Shelton’s Honey Bee as the assigned song. Bublé selected Rob Cole as the winner.
Austin Gilbert was then stolen by Reba McEntire, ensuring his continuation on a new team. These saves and steals allowed Team Bublé to maintain a full roster of artists advancing to the Knockouts.
On Team Reba, Aaron Nichols and Daron Lameek were paired together. The selected song was Alvin Bishop’s Fooled Around and Fell in Love. McEntire chose Aaron Nichols to advance, and Daron Lameek was eliminated.
In Team Horan’s first Battle, Dustin Dale Gaspard faced Revel Day with Hozier’s Too Sweet as the chosen song. Niall Horan advanced Gaspard to the Knockouts, while Revel Day was eliminated.
No Saves or Steals were used for these Battles on Teams Reba and Horan during Night 1. These outcomes reduced the number of contestants on each team while keeping The Voice Season 28 balanced for the next round.
The Battles on Season 28 of The Voice have introduced a new layer of strategy by allowing artists to select their partners, while coaches maintain control over the songs and have limited options to save or steal.
This ensured that these artists remained in The Voice Season 28 despite not initially being selected as winners of their respective Battles. The results set the stage for the Knockouts, where teams will continue to be narrowed down to six members each.
