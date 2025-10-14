Who was saved on The Voice Season 28 The Battles Night 1? Details explored

The Voice coash Michael Bublé speaks onstage during the 2025 JUNO Awards (Image via Getty)

The first night of The Voice Season 28 Battles took place on October 13, 2025, featuring a format where artists chose their own Battle partners for the first time in the show’s history.

Coaches Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Niall Horan selected songs for each pairing and had the option to use one Save and one Steal throughout the Battles.

The singers saved on Battles Night 1 include Natalia Albertini from Team Snoop, Trinity from Team Bublé, and Austin Gilbert, who was stolen by Reba McEntire from Team Bublé. These artists advanced to the next round alongside the winners of each Battle.

Artists saved and stolen on The Voice Season 28 Battles Night 1