The Voice Season 28 The Battles Night 1 recap: First-ever twist lets artists choose partners in thrilling matchups

The Voice coach Snoop Dogg is on stage during a concert at Lanxess Arena (Image via Getty)

The Battles round of The Voice Season 28 premiered on October 13, introducing a new twist in which artists selected their own duet partners while coaches retained the authority to choose the songs.

This round featured performances from teams led by Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg, with the assistance of guest advisors Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas, Lewis Capaldi, and Lizzo.

Coaches had the option to use the Steal or Save once each, allowing them to save one of their artists or take an eliminated artist from another team. The round included multiple matchups, with winners determined by their respective coaches.

The Battles Premiere highlights on The Voice Season 28

Team Snoop: Natalia Albertini vs. Yoshihanaa

Team Snoop's battle featured Natalia Albertini and Yoshihanaa performing (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Carole King.

Lizzo advised the artists to push their abilities and emphasize energy in the performance. Coach Niall Horan remarked that both performers delivered a classic battle, noting the quality of their execution.

Reba McEntire highlighted Natalia’s range but indicated she would choose Yoshihanaa. Michael Bublé acknowledged Yoshihanaa’s interpretation and Natalia’s disciplined approach.

Snoop Dogg stated the decision was difficult due to the strength of both performances. Yoshihanaa was declared the winner, while Natalia Albertini was saved by Snoop.

Team Reba: Aaron Nichols vs. Daron Lameek

On Team Reba, Aaron Nichols faced Daron Lameek with the song Fooled Around and Fell in Love by Elvin Bishop. Nick Jonas recommended that the artists emphasize specific vocal moments for impact.

Michael Bublé noted the contrast between the artists but recognized their ability to complement each other. Snoop Dogg highlighted Daron’s strong performance.

Niall Horan commented on the strengths of both performers, and Reba McEntire observed the blend of their voices. Aaron Nichols was selected as the winner, and Daron Lameek was eliminated.

Team Bublé: Jazz McKenzie vs. Trinity

Team Bublé’s matchup included Jazz McKenzie and Trinity performing Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai. Kelsea Ballerini reminded the artists to enjoy the performance and focus on the experience.

Snoop Dogg observed the transformation of the original song by the artists. Niall Horan commented on their level of skill. Reba McEntire and Michael Bublé provided notes on tone and execution.

Jazz McKenzie was chosen as the winner, and Trinity was saved by Michael Bublé. Other coaches attempted to use their Steal option for Trinity without success.

Team Niall: Dustin Dale Gaspard vs. Revel Day

Dustin Dale Gaspard and Revel Day represented Team Niall with Too Sweet by Hozier. Lewis Capaldi advised conveying the song’s attitude in the performance. Reba McEntire praised both artists’ previous work.

Michael Bublé noted Dustin’s vocal qualities and Revel’s rendition. Snoop Dogg acknowledged Revel’s adaptation of the song.

Niall Horan highlighted the vocal control displayed. Dustin Dale Gaspard was declared the winner, and Revel Day was eliminated.

Additional battles and updated teams

Team Snoop’s Kanard Thomas faced Kenny Iko with All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do) by Joe. Kenny Iko won, and Kanard Thomas was eliminated. On Team Bublé, Austin Gilbert and Rob Cole performed Honey Bee by Blake Shelton, with Rob Cole winning and Austin Gilbert being stolen by Reba McEntire.

After the Battles, team rosters were updated to include the winners and any stolen or saved artists. Team Bublé consists of Aarik Duncan, Carly Harvey, Elias Gomez, Jazz McKenzie, Lucas Beltran, Marty O’Reilly, Max Chambers, Max Cooper III, Rob Cole, Teo Ramdel, and Trinity.

Team Reba includes Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Austin Gilbert, Conrad Khalil, Cori Kennedy, Letter to Elise, Leyton Robinson, Manny Costello, Peyton Kyle, Ryan Mitchell, Shan Scott, and Vinya Chhabra.

Team Niall has Aiden Ross, Alex Brown, Ava Nat, Camille Tredoux, Carolina Rodriguez, DEK of Hearts, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Jack Austin, Kayleigh Clark, Kirbi, and Liam von Elbe.

Team Snoop contains Emmanuel Rey, Jerrell Melton, Kenny Iko, Lauren Anderson, Makenzie Phipps, Mindy Miller, Natalia Albertini, Ralph Edwards, Sadie Dahl, Toni Lorene, and Yoshihanaa.

