The Voice season 28 makes history as the Playoffs debut a major format twist that raises the competition stakes

The Voice season 28 (Image via Instagram/@nbcthevoice)

The Voice Season 28 introduces a significant change to its Playoffs format, marking a historic moment for the competition.

Instead of the traditional head-to-head format, where Coaches advance two Artists from each team, this season allows each Coach to select only one Artist to move forward to the Live Shows.

The remaining Artists not chosen by Coaches are eligible for fan voting, which will send two additional Artists to the Live Shows.

This new process increases the stakes for contestants, as each performance in the Playoffs now carries the potential to determine their advancement more directly than in previous seasons.

The Voice Season 28 Playoffs introduce a historic single-advancement format

The Playoffs format change

The Playoffs now require Coaches to evaluate their entire team and select only one Artist to advance.

The six Artists who move on to the Live Shows include four chosen by Coaches and two determined by fan votes from the remaining pool. Fan voting will occur via the official Voice app.

The season’s shift eliminates the Saves and Steals used in prior rounds, focusing solely on Coaches’ choices and audience input.

The Playoff performances determine which Artists demonstrate the strongest overall standing within their respective teams.

Fan voting and the Rose Parade

As part of the new format, the four Artists who received the Mic Drop during the Knockouts are eligible for a fan vote to perform in the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day 2026.

The vote begins on November 24 through the official Voice app. This marks the first time that fan input determines participation in a post-season performance in addition to influencing advancement to the Live Shows.

The combination of Coaches’ selections and fan voting forms the pathway to the six Artists who will compete in the Live Shows. Voting results will be announced before the start of the Live Shows.

Carson Daly’s role

Host Carson Daly continues to guide the Artists throughout the competition.

Daly previously introduced the Carson Callback Card during the Blind Auditions, allowing an eliminated Artist, Ryan Mitchell, to return and re-audition.

Daly’s interactions with the Artists focus on logistical support and preparation rather than judging or voting.

The Voice Season 28 combines Coach selection, fan voting, and the new Playoffs format to determine which six Artists advance to the Live Shows.

Each team now has only one guaranteed advancement from the Coach’s choice, with additional spots determined entirely by audience votes.

The changes reflect a structured approach to progression, maintaining consistent rules while introducing fan engagement through the Rose Parade performance and Playoff advancement.

Artists remaining in the competition

As of November 17, 2025, the Knockouts are concluding, and the remaining Artists are preparing for the Playoffs.

On Team Bublé, the remaining Artists are Teo Ramdel, Jazz McKenzie, Max Chambers, Rob Cole and Trinity. Michael Bublé, the two-time winning Coach, will select one Artist to move forward.

Team Niall includes Dustin Dale Gaspard, Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts and Kirbi, with DEK of Hearts having earned the Mic Drop during the Knockouts.

Team Reba consists of Cori Kennedy, Austin Gilbert, Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Peyton Kyle and Ryan Mitchell.

Team Snoop’s remaining Artists are Carolina Rodriguez, Lauren Anderson, Mindy Miller, Ralph Edwards, Toni Lorene and YOSHIHANAA.

All Artists are scheduled to perform in the Playoffs according to the competition’s new format.

Stay tuned for more updates.