Who went home on The Voice Season 28 Episode 12? Details explored

Niall Horan (Image via Getty)

In The Voice Season 28 Episode 12 (Knockouts Night 3), four contestants were eliminated and four advanced after one-on-one knockout battles.

The four artists who were eliminated on Night 3 of the Knockouts were:



Conrad Khalil (Team Reba)



Jack Austin (Team Michael)



Kayleigh Clark (Team Niall)



Marty O’Reilly (Team Michael)



The four who advanced to the Playoffs were:



Ryan Mitchell (Team Reba)



Rob Cole (Team Michael)



Trinity (Team Michael)



DEK of Hearts (Team Niall)



The Voice Season 28 -Knockouts Part 3 eliminations







The Knockouts stage is one of the toughest phases of The Voice, where artists from the same team perform individually before their coach selects who advances.

With no option for Steals or Saves this season, one performance determines everything.

In Episode 12, the results delivered emotional moments as four promising contestants went home.

Conrad Khalil — Team Reba







Conrad Khalil faced off against Ryan Mitchell for Team Reba.

Conrad performed “Closer” by LiloCox, Nia M, and Frankly, while Ryan chose “Zombie” by The Cranberries.

After both performances, Reba McEntire told them,



“Golly, it’s just really hard because you’ve got such great talent and you don’t want either one of them to leave.”



In the end, she declared Ryan the winner, explaining:



“Ryan is different than anybody in the competition. We don’t get that much alternative rock on the show, so to have Ryan fill that void, perfect.”



With no Save available, Conrad’s time on The Voice came to an end.

Marty O’Reilly — Team Michael







For Team Bublé, raspy-voiced folk singer Marty O’Reilly was eliminated after his performance of “The Letter” by Joe Cocker.

His opponent, Rob Cole, sang “Wondering Why” by The Red Clay Strays.

Coach Michael Bublé said afterward,



“Rob has a voice that I can listen to all day. When it hits the radio, it can only be Rob. I do feel like Rob can be the winner of The Voice. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”



Rob’s win meant Marty was officially sent home, despite earning praise from fans for his distinctive tone and storytelling style.

Jack Austin — Team Michael

Michael Bublé’s team also saw Jack Austin exit the competition after his Knockout battle against Trinity.

Trinity performed “I’m Your Baby Tonight” by Whitney Houston, showcasing her soulful range, while Jack’s performance was not aired in full.

Bublé told Trinity,



“I think you have this gorgeous, soulful voice. You have a lot more potential in you. Trinity reminds me of Sade. She has the ability to play within R&B and pop. She looks like a star, sounds like a star, and is a star.”



Trinity’s victory meant Jack’s Voice's journey ended before the Playoffs.

Kayleigh Clark — Team Niall







Niall Horan’s Knockout pairing brought one of the night’s toughest calls, as country standout Kayleigh Clark went head-to-head with four-chair-turn duo DEK of Hearts

Kayleigh sang “Blue” by LeAnn Rimes, while DEK performed “What If I Never Get Over You” by Lady A.

After their performances, Niall admitted,



“I honestly think that was the toughest decision I made at The Voice. Kayleigh is an incredibly talented singer. I just have a feeling about DEK. They just bring something to the show and music that makes me excited. When they sing together, it’s magic.”



Horan ultimately advanced DEK of Hearts and even pressed his “Mic Drop” Button for them, securing their shot at the special Rose Parade performance in January.

Kayleigh Clark’s elimination came as a surprise to many, considering her four-chair turn during the Blind Auditions.

The knockouts raise the stakes

With no Steals or Saves available, the Knockouts are proving to be more cutthroat than ever.

Coaches are forced to make immediate, final decisions — sending home talented performers who might otherwise have been rescued by another team in past seasons.

Episode 12 emphasized that even seasoned contestants and fan favorites aren’t guaranteed safety.

The elimination of Conrad Khalil, Marty O’Reilly, Jack Austin, and Kayleigh Clark narrows the field heading into the Playoffs.

Their exits highlight just how competitive The Voice Season 28 has become, especially with new strategic twists like the “Mic Drop” Button giving coaches one additional — and highly public — way to spotlight a standout artist.

Stay tuned for more updates.