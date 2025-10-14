Who went home on The Voice season 28 The Battles Night 1? Details explored

The Voice coach Reba McEntire performs on stage during day two of CMA Fest 202 (Image via Getty)

The first night of The Battles in The Voice season 28 aired on October 13, 2025. Artists from Teams Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg competed in duets, with winners advancing and some being eliminated.

For this episode, the artists chose their duet partners while the coaches selected the songs. Guest advisors Lizzo, Nick Jonas, Kelsea Ballerini, and Lewis Capaldi assisted the teams.

After the duets, Daron Lameek, Revel Day, and Kanard Thomas were eliminated. Other contestants either advanced by winning, were saved by their coach, or were stolen by another team to remain in The Voice season 28.

Eliminations and advancements on The Voice season 28 Battles Night 1

Team Snoop and Team Reba Battles

Team Snoop featured two Battles. Natalia Albertini competed against Yoshihanaa performing (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman by Carole King. Yoshihanaa won, and Natalia Albertini was saved by Snoop. Both artists received guidance from guest advisor Lizzo and feedback from all coaches on their vocal delivery and stage presence.

Kanard Thomas faced Kenny Iko performing All the Things (Your Man Won’t Do) by Joe. Kenny Iko won, resulting in the elimination of Kanard Thomas. The coaches provided input on how each artist used their vocal range and adapted to the duet format.

On Team Reba, Aaron Nichols and Daron Lameek performed Fooled Around and Fell in Love by Elvin Bishop. Aaron Nichols won, and Daron Lameek was eliminated. Nick Jonas offered advice during rehearsals, focusing on creating a balanced performance between contrasting vocal styles.

Austin Gilbert and Rob Cole performed Honey Bee by Blake Shelton. Rob Cole won the Battle, and Austin Gilbert was stolen by Reba, remaining in the competition. The Voice season 28 coaches discussed each artist’s energy and how well they engaged with each other during the performance.

Team Bublé and Team Niall Battles

Team Bublé’s Battle featured Jazz McKenzie versus Trinity performing Virtual Insanity by Jamiroquai. Jazz McKenzie won, and Trinity was saved by Michael Bublé. Guest advisor Kelsea Ballerini offered tips on phrasing and musical interpretation to improve their duet performance.

Another Battle on Team Bublé involved Austin Gilbert and Rob Cole, with Rob Cole winning and Austin Gilbert being stolen by Reba. Coaches provided feedback on how the artists handled tempo changes and harmonies in the song.

Team Niall included Dustin Dale Gaspard versus Revel Day performing Too Sweet by Hozier. Dustin Dale Gaspard won, and Revel Day was eliminated. Lewis Capaldi advised the team on expressing emotion and controlling vocal dynamics throughout the duet.

Updated teams so far

After the first night of Battles, The Voice season 28 updated teams were:

Team Bublé includes Aarik Duncan, Carly Harvey, Elias Gomez, Jazz McKenzie, Lucas Beltran, Marty O’Reilly, Max Chambers, Max Cooper III, Rob Cole, Teo Ramdel, and Trinity.

Team Reba features Aaron Nichols, Aubrey Nicole, Austin Gilbert, Conrad Khalil, Cori Kennedy, Letter to Elise, Leyton Robinson, Manny Costello, Peyton Kyle, Ryan Mitchell, Shan Scott, and Vinya Chhabra.

Team Niall consists of Aiden Ross, Alex Brown, Ava Nat, Camille Tredoux, Carolina Rodriguez, DEK of Hearts, Dustin Dale Gaspard, Jack Austin, Kayleigh Clark, Kirbi, and Liam von Elbe.

Team Snoop includes Emmanuel Rey, Jerrell Melton, Kenny Iko, Lauren Anderson, Makenzie Phipps, Mindy Miller, Natalia Albertini, Ralph Edwards, Sadie Dahl, Toni Lorene, and Yoshihanaa.

