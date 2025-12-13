What is Bianca Censori’s “Domesticity” project? Kanye West and wife step out together

Bianca Censori (Photo by Alessandro Levati/Getty Images for Marni Srl)

Bianca Censori and Kanye “Ye” West recently appeared together in South Korea, drawing attention not only for their public outing but also for Censori’s latest artistic work. The couple was photographed during a Seoul visit connected to Censori’s ongoing creative project, offering a rare glimpse into both her visual direction and conceptual themes.

In an image shared on Censori’s Instagram Story on December 12, West appeared in an all-black suit paired with sunglasses, while Censori wore a nude latex bodysuit, nude pumps, and a dramatic cascading cream fringe accessory. The look aligned closely with the visual language of her artistic work. Censori, who works as an architect for West’s Yeezy brand, styled her hair straight with bangs for the appearance.

The outfit echoed the aesthetic of her project titled Bio Pop, a performance art piece centered on themes of domesticity, identity, and the body. The work features a woman wearing a maroon latex bodysuit preparing a cake in a kitchen before entering another room occupied by five women in nude bodysuits. These women, described as doubles of Censori, contort their bodies into the shapes of furniture, forming sculptural elements within the space.

Bianca Censori explains her “Domesticity” project and the symbolism behind bio pop

Bianca Censori describes the Domesticity project on her website, stating,

“Domesticity is the mother of all revolutions, because all others trace back to it.” The description continues: “...Bianca Censori’s first work Bio Pop stages the body inside the language of the domestic. She begins in a kitchen, baking a cake, before carrying it into a dining room where women—masked, dark-haired doubles of herself—are restrained inside her sculptural furniture.”

Further explanation emphasizes symbolism rather than function.

“The cake, baked in performance and carried to the table, is not nourishment but offering,” the description reads. “It embodies the tension of the kitchen as origin, labor, and ritual: a gesture of domestic service reframed as spectacle.”

The project positions the kitchen as a ceremonial space.

“This performance marks the origin point in a seven-part cycle. The kitchen becomes an alter, the cake a symbolic relic, and the furniture the first shrine in a cycle that will expand into reliquaries, confessions, sacrifices, and rebirth.”

Censori also frames the work as a personal exploration.

“A self-portrait in constraint: born in the domestic, the home moulds the body, the spirit and its roles,” the description continues. “Positions learned in private are worn in public.”

According to her website, Bio Pop is the first installment in a seven-project series planned to continue through 2032.

While her Seoul appearance was more covered than some previous looks, the nude-toned styling recalled the nearly transparent outfit she wore at the Grammys in February, which sparked widespread discussion.

Censori’s Domesticity project continues to position her work at the intersection of performance, architecture, and the body, with future chapters expected to expand on these themes over the coming years.