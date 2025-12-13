Is there really a feud between Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift? Singer responds to the rumors

Lewis Capaldi and Taylor Swift (Images via Getty)

Lewis Capaldi has addressed recent speculation suggesting tension between him and Taylor Swift, clarifying that there is no feud between the two artists. The rumors began circulating earlier this year following their joint appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where a brief exchange led to online assumptions about behind-the-scenes conflict.

During the show, Capaldi was asked about an EP connected to his music releases. He responded by saying he was not allowed to talk about it, which quickly sparked speculation. Some viewers interpreted the comment as an attempt to avoid drawing attention away from Swift, who had released The Life of a Showgirl around the same time. This moment prompted theories that Capaldi was restricted from speaking due to Swift’s presence or influence.

Lewis Capaldi clarifies the Graham Norton show moment

Capaldi later addressed the rumors of a feud with Taylor Swift while appearing on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, dismissing the rumors entirely. Referring to online speculation, he said,

“I saw a TikTok about that. And it’s a woman being like, ‘Taylor did this, and she’s evil,’ and this and that. And I’m going like, ‘That’s completely made up.’”

He went on to explain the actual reason behind his earlier comment. According to Capaldi, the EP had not yet been officially announced at the time of the television appearance.

“Basically, my EP hadn’t been announced yet. So, I was told by my label, ‘Don’t tell people before you go on.’ Not like a, ‘You can’t tell people.’ It was like, ‘It’s not been announced yet, so don’t tell people.’”

Capaldi recalled that when host Graham Norton brought up the EP, he hesitated.

“And then we went on Graham Norton, and Graham said, ‘You’ve got this new EP coming out.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I thought I wasn’t meant to mention it.’”

He added that Swift’s reaction at the moment may have fueled speculation. “Then I think because Taylor had asked,

‘Who said that?’ I think people thought, well … the TikTok I saw was a woman, some lady speculating,” he said. “So, I think she thought that was what [Taylor] was thinking. But that was complete bulls–t… It was complete f–king bulls–t.”

Lewis Capaldi’s comments directly address the rumors, confirming that the situation stemmed from label instructions rather than any conflict with Swift.